Caught On Camera: 3 Men On Scooty Harass Woman Rider On Bengaluru Road; Police Swing Into Action

Bengaluru: A disturbing incident surfaced from Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru, where three men on a scooty harassed a woman on the road. The incident, which took place on Tuesday on the Silk Board route, was caught on camera and the video soon went viral on social media.

Notably, the video was shot from behind by a person coming from behind in a car. In the video, it could be seen that the woman wearing a white-coloured helmet and carrying a purse on her shoulder was riding a scooty when three men on another two-wheeler started harassing her.

Video Of The Incident:

According to a report by NDTV, the three men followed the woman for about two kilometres. However, the miscreants fled after the person who shot the video intervened.

The video also shows that the three men recklessly drove in front of the woman to harass her. The Bengaluru Traffic Police reacted to the incident and referred the case to the SG Palya Layout Police Station. An FIR has been registered into the matter.

Suitable legal action has been taken. An FIR has been registered, the accused persons have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. — SG Palya PS | ಎಸ್‌ ಜಿ ಪಾಳ್ಯ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ ಠಾಣೆ (@sgpalyaps) December 27, 2025

Cops deployed at the SG Palya Layout Police Station swung into action and identified the three riders. The police assured strict action against the miscreants.

Meanwhile, an X user, claiming to be the victim, shared details about the incident while replying to another user who shared the video. Divulging the details, she claimed that she was travelling from Jayanagar Metro Station towards BTM when the three miscreants started following her. As per the woman, the three men first followed her on an internal road and then on the main road.

“Their behaviour irritated me a lot and made me feel really bad and unsafe. I tried slowing down my vehicle to check if they would stop, but they continued following me until I reached the Udupi Garden signal. After reaching the signal, I looked around and noticed they were still on my left side,” she said.

The miscreants deliberately covered the back plate when they realised that the woman was taking photos. “I was unable to capture the backside number clearly. However, I managed to record a short video clip in which this action is visible,” she added. The woman also stated that the police cyber branch contacted her.

The incident sparked concerns over women’s safety in the metropolitan city.

Netizens are demanding strict action against the three men.