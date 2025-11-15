 'Pure Bullying, Highly Unacceptable': Akon's Pants Pulled Down By Fans During Bengaluru Concert, Netizens Call It 'Harassment' – VIDEO
Senegalese-American singer Akon, on his India Tour 2025, performed in Bengaluru on Friday before concluding in Mumbai on November 16. A viral video showed fans pulling down his pants while he performed his hit track Sexy Bitch. Akon stayed calm, but netizens condemned the act: "This is sad, they were harassing him," one wrote; another said, "Highly unacceptable."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
Photo Via Instagram

Senegalese-American singer Akon, currently on his India Tour 2025, is set to conclude his final show in Mumbai on November 16. His tour kicked off in Delhi on November 9, followed by Bengaluru on November 14. After his Bengaluru show on Friday, a video from the concert went viral, showing fans pulling at his pants while he performed a track.

Akon's Pants Pulled Down By Fans During Bengaluru Concert

A video shared by Instagram user Zumair Khaja showed the singer performing for the VIP section crowd, singing Sexy Bitch, his collaboration with David Guetta. During the performance, he was repeatedly seen pulling up his pants as the front-row audience tried to pull them down. Akon, however, remained calm and continued singing his track.

Check out the video:

Akon India Tour 2025: Singer Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Concert Amid Controversy After Fans Call His...
Netizens Call It 'Harassment

Soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens expressed their disappointment, calling the act harassment and condemning the bullying. Many criticised the lack of respect shown to Akon, adding that he is an international artist who traveled to India to perform.

A user wrote, "This is sad, they were harassing him live on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them and they are just harassing him." Another user commented, "What is this bro? This is highly unacceptable."

While some users also noted that Akon appeared to be lip-syncing for the entire performance.

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

Ahead of his shows in India, Akon had said, "India has always shown me so much love -- it's like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans... it's on another level. I'm beyond excited to be back and perform live for y'all. This tour is gonna be something special -- let's make history together!"

Akon has topped global charts with hits like Right Now, I Wanna Love You, Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, Don’t Matter, and Chammak Challo, among others.

