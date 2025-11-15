 Akon India Tour 2025: Singer Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Concert Amid Controversy After Fans Call His Delhi Show 'Horrible'- VIDEO
Singer Akon arrived in Mumbai on Saturday ahead of his November 16 concert, after kicking off his India Tour 2025 in Delhi and Bengaluru. Accompanied by his wife, Tomeka Thiam, he greeted paparazzi before heading to his hotel. Meanwhile, fans criticised his Delhi show, citing poor event management, faulty sound, obstructed views, and calling it a waste of money.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

Senegalese-American singer Akon has arrived in Mumbai on Saturday for his much-awaited show on November 16. His India Tour 2025 kicked off in Delhi on November 9, followed by Bengaluru on November 14. The singer is accompanied by his wife, Tomeka Thiam, and other team members.

Akon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead of Concert

The singer was seen keeping it comfy in a co-ord set, while his wife donned a black outfit. Akon warmly greeted the paparazzi and posed for them with a big smile. Later, he and his team headed to Juhu, where they are staying at the JW Marriott.

Check out the video:

article-image

Akon's Delhi Concert Disappoints Fans

Meanwhile, several fans of Akon who attended his Delhi concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) on Lodhi Road in South Delhi from 5 pm to 10 pm on November 9 were left disappointed by the experience.

Attendees took to social media to complain about poor event management, faulty sound systems, and a chaotic layout. Another said, "Dogs**t set up for the Akon concert by district_india." What the f*** is this setup? I paid over Rs 3000 and can`t see the stage because there`s no good spot for me to stand. What a huge waste of my money. I spent the entire evening looking at a f***ing screen."

A second attendee stated, "Just wanted to offer a thanks to district_india for organising an awful Akon show! Thank you for spoiling the experience for the Millennials out there!"

Ahead of his shows in India, Akon had said, "India has always shown me so much love -- it's like a second home. The energy, the culture, the fans... it's on another level. I'm beyond excited to be back and perform live for y'all. This tour is gonna be something special -- let's make history together!"

Akon has topped global charts with hits like Right Now, I Wanna Love You, Smack That, Lonely, Beautiful, Don’t Matter, and Chammak Challo, among others.

