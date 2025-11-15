 ‘Tujhe Kaun Bol Raha Hai Abdul…’: BJP Takes Dig At Congress Using Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Clip Over Delhi Blast - VIDEO
‘Tujhe Kaun Bol Raha Hai Abdul…’: BJP Takes Dig At Congress Using Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Clip Over Delhi Blast - VIDEO

The video shows the lead character Jethalal along with another character named Abdul standing in the society compound. A label on Jethalal reads “Congress and Indian Left” and a label attached to Abdul reads “Terrorists.”

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 06:13 PM IST
Screengrab | X/@BJP4India

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday took a dig at the Congress, using a clip from the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The saffron party posted the video on X, saying, “Terror attack happens in India. Meanwhile Congress & Left parties: आतंकियों की कोई गलती नहीं,” which roughly translates to “Terrorists are not at fault.”

The video shows the lead character Jethalal along with another character named Abdul standing in the society compound. A label on Jethalal reads “Congress and Indian Left” and a label attached to Abdul reads “Terrorists.”

The video starts with Jethalal shockingly asking, “Aree bapre kisne kiya”, which roughly translates to “Who did it.” Abdul responds, fumbling, “Maine nahi kiya, mai toh just abhi aya hi tha,” which translates to “I have not done it, I just came.” Jethalal then pulls Abdul towards him, hugs him, and says, “Tuje kon bol raha hai, nahi Abdul, tuje koi nahi bol raha hai,” which roughly translates to “Who is telling you? No Abdul, who is telling you?”

Earlier on Thursday, Congress leader Pawan Khera during a press conference said, “So far, 13 people have died in this blast, and many more are injured. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. I am calling it a ‘blast’ because the Union Cabinet took 48 hours to call it a ‘terrorist incident’,” Khera said.

The video has recived more than 104.8K views in just few hours after being posted.

Delhi Blast

At least 13 people were killed and over 20 were injured in the blast. Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, who was employed at Al-Falah Medical College, carried out the explosion.

