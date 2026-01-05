 Manipur Woman Stabs South Korean Live-In Partner In Chest During Drinking Session In Greater Noida; Arrested After Death
A Manipur woman was arrested in Greater Noida for allegedly stabbing her live-in partner, a South Korean national, to death during a drinking session that escalated into a heated argument. The accused claimed self-defence, alleging frequent abuse. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report and have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
A Manipur woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her live-in partner to death in Greater Noida on Sunday following an argument while drinking. According to reports, the Knowledge Park police station was informed after the victim, identified as Duck Hee Yuh, a South Korean national, was brought to GIMS Hospital by his partner. Doctors informed the police that the man was brought dead.

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Lunjeana Pamai, told the police that she faced frequent physical assaults from her live-in partner whenever he was intoxicated. Pamai claimed that she attacked him in a fit of rage.

The couple reportedly lived in a high-rise apartment, ATS Pious Hideaways, in Sector 150 of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, and the victim worked as a manager for a mobile company.

According to the authorities, the incident occurred during a drinking session when a heated argument broke out between the couple, leading to the stabbing. Pamai allegedly stabbed Duck in the chest.

Realising the gravity of her actions, the woman rushed her live-in partner to the hospital and remained there until the police arrived. She was later taken into custody for questioning.

Pamai reportedly told investigators that she stabbed her boyfriend in self-defence after he became aggressive while intoxicated, maintaining that she had no intention of causing his death.

Police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact number of stab injuries and the precise cause of death. A case has been registered at the Knowledge Park police station under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

