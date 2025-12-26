 Navi Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man Stabs Live-In Partner, Daughter Over Infidelity Suspicion In Panvel, Then Attempts Suicide
Navi Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man Stabs Live-In Partner, Daughter Over Infidelity Suspicion In Panvel, Then Attempts Suicide

A 41-year-old man allegedly stabbed his live-in partner and her 19-year-old daughter in Panvel’s Adai village over suspicion of infidelity before attempting suicide. All three are critically injured. Khandaeshwar police have registered an attempt to murder case and are investigating.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
Khandaeshwar police investigate a stabbing attack in Panvel where a man allegedly tried to kill his live-in partner and her daughter | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 26: A 41-year-old man allegedly attempted to kill his live-in partner and her 19-year-old daughter by stabbing them multiple times over suspicion of infidelity in a brutal midnight attack in Panvel’s Adai village. The accused later tried to end his life by stabbing himself, leaving all three critically injured.

Accused and Victims Identified

The incident took place late Thursday night at the Gayatri Indraprasth building in Adai village. The accused has been identified as Ritesh Lalataprasad Singh (41), while the injured victims are Sonam Vinay Jangid (42) and her daughter, Tanishka (19).

Live-In Relationship and Repeated Quarrels

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Mulund Retiree Duped Of ₹2.04 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Scam For 1 Month; Case Registered
DGCA Panel Submits Confidential Report On IndiGo Crisis That Grounded Thousands Of Flights Nationwide
Mumbai News: UDD Approves BMC's Amnesty Scheme To Regularise Non-OC Buildings; Willingdon Heights Residents In Tardeo Await SOP
Attention Commuters! Western Railway Cancels 629 Suburban Trains Between December 27–29 For Sixth Line Work Between Kandivali And Borivali; Check Details
According to police, Singh and Sonam had been living in a live-in relationship for the past four years. Frequent quarrels reportedly erupted between the couple due to Singh’s suspicion about Sonam’s character. Police said the accused had been closely monitoring her movements for some time.

Knife Attack While Victims Were Asleep

On Thursday night, when Sonam and her daughter were asleep in their bedroom, Singh allegedly entered the room armed with a kitchen knife and stabbed Sonam repeatedly on her thighs with the intention to kill her. When Tanishka intervened to save her mother, the accused allegedly tore her T-shirt and attacked her with the knife as well.

Accused Attempts Suicide After Assault

After the assault, Singh allegedly stabbed himself in an apparent suicide attempt. All three were rushed to a hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and are stated to be in serious condition.

Police Register Attempt to Murder Case

Khandaeshwar police have registered a case against Singh under Sections 109(1) and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Also Watch:

Police Statement and Further Probe

Senior Police Inspector Smita Dhakane said, “Preliminary investigation suggests the attack was triggered by suspicion over the woman’s character. The accused is currently undergoing treatment and will be taken into custody once his medical condition stabilises. Further investigation is underway.”

Need Help- Call Aasra

Need Help- Call Aasra | Aasra

