 Navi Mumbai Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter Over Gender Bias In Kalamboli
Navi Mumbai Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing 6-Year-Old Daughter Over Gender Bias In Kalamboli

Kalamboli police arrested a 30-year-old woman for allegedly killing her six-year-old daughter by suffocation at their Navi Mumbai home. The case, initially recorded as accidental death, turned into murder after a post-mortem confirmed asphyxiation, with police citing gender bias as the motive.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Kalamboli police arrest a woman accused of killing her six-year-old daughter in a Navi Mumbai crime case | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 26: A 30-year-old BSc graduate homemaker allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter by suffocating her inside their Kalamboli home, reportedly because she resented having a girl child. The accused, Supriya Pramod Mhamunkar, has been arrested by Kalamboli police in connection with the murder in the early hours of Friday.

Incident at Kalamboli Housing Society

The incident occurred on December 23 at Guru Sankalp Society, Sector 1E, Kalamboli, where Supriya lived with her husband, Pramod, an IT professional, and their daughter, Mansi, a Class I student.

Police said the accused had repeatedly expressed displeasure over having a daughter and had earlier complained about the child’s speech and behaviour. Police have also found that she had attempted to harm the child in the past.

Sequence of Events on the Day of the Incident

According to police, on the evening of the incident, her husband had stepped out to attend a religious gathering, while Mansi had gone for private tuition.

Supriya allegedly called the child home early and, once inside the house, pressed her nose and mouth and applied force on her abdomen, killing her. She reportedly remained beside the child until late evening.

Child Declared Dead at Hospital

When Pramod returned home around 10 pm and found the child sleeping earlier than usual, he went to check on her and found no response. He rushed Mansi to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Initially registered as an accidental death, the case took a serious turn after the post-mortem report confirmed death due to asphyxiation, ruling out natural causes.

Confession During Police Interrogation

Following Pramod’s suspicion, police subjected Supriya to sustained interrogation, during which she allegedly confessed to killing the child by suffocation and kneeling on her stomach.

Police Statement on Arrest

“Medical findings clearly established murder. Based on the confession and evidence, the accused was arrested,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Kote from Kalamboli police station.

Motive Linked to Gender Preference

According to police, the accused woman always wanted a boy child and was unhappy having a daughter.

