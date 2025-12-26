Navi Mumbai Crime: Kalamboli Police Book 3 Relatives After 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Jewellery Theft Accusations

Kalamboli Police Book 3 Relatives After 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide Over Alleged Jewellery Theft Accusations | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 26: Kalamboli police have booked three relatives for abetment to suicide after a 17-year-old girl allegedly ended her life following sustained mental harassment over suspicion of jewellery theft, three months back. The girl’s uncle has been arrested in the case.

Incident Linked to Missing Gold Mangalsutra

According to police, the incident took place in Sector 14, Kalamboli, where the complainant, Dinesh Yadav (40), resides with his extended family. During Ganpati immersion on September 2, a five-tola gold mangalsutra belonging to the girl’s aunt reportedly went missing, and suspicion was allegedly cast on the minor, Mansi Yadav (17).

Questioning and Alleged Humiliation at Relative’s House

Police said that on the night of September 4, the girl’s uncle, Ramesh Yadav, called her to his house and questioned her over the alleged theft. It is alleged that during this confrontation, the aunt and cousin sister subjected the teenager to humiliating accusations and cast aspersions on her character, causing her severe mental trauma.

Minor Taken to Police Station, Theft Case Filed

After the uncle lodged a complaint, Mansi was allegedly taken to Kalamboli police station in the early hours of September 5, and a theft case was registered against her and her friend. Unable to bear the humiliation, the girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging at her residence later that day. She was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Following an investigation, Kalamboli police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 107 and 3(5) for abetment to suicide against Ramesh Ramdular Yadav (63), his wife, Sushila Yadav, and their daughter, Karishma Yadav. The main accused, Ramesh Yadav, has been arrested.

Police Say Harassment Led to Extreme Step

“Our inquiry revealed that the minor was subjected to continuous mental harassment and humiliation over the alleged theft, which prima facie led to her taking the extreme step. Based on the evidence and statements recorded, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered and further investigation is underway,” a senior Kalamboli police officer said.

Victim Was a Bright Student

The deceased, Mansi Yadav, had recently passed her Class 12 science examination and had secured admission to a college in Khopoli.

