Navi Mumbai Crime: 19-Year-Old Booked For Abetting Suicide Of Class X Girl In Taloja After Alleged Harassment

Navi Mumbai, Nov 29: A 19-year-old youth was booked on Friday by Taloja Police for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 15-year-old Class X student, after her parents alleged that his persistent pressure and harassment pushed her to take the extreme step on November 12.

Accused Identified as Nagav Village Resident

Police identified the accused as Pranay Bajrang Madhavi, a resident of Nagav village in Dahisar. According to officers, the boy had been following and troubling the girl since August 2025, pressuring her to talk to him and maintain a relationship. In October, he had also allegedly assaulted and abused her outside Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj High School, Rohinjan.

Parents Find Torn Note After Suicide

The parents told police that after the suicide they found a torn note at home—allegedly given by the boy—asking why she had stopped talking to him after a fight with a friend. They suspect that his repeated insistence that she speak with him may have contributed to her mental distress.

“As per the allegations made by the parents, we have registered the case,” said Senior Police Inspector Praveen Bhagat of Taloja Police Station.

Victim and Accused Knew Each Other

Police said the girl, who was in Class X, and the accused, a Class XII student, belonged to the same community and were known to each other. The minor died by suicide at her home in Pisavre village, where she hanged herself with a nylon rope.

