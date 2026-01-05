 'Satyamev Jayate': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla After SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In Delhi Riots Case; Accuses Cong Of Supporting 'Tukde Tukde Gang'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Satyamev Jayate': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla After SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In Delhi Riots Case; Accuses Cong Of Supporting 'Tukde Tukde Gang'

'Satyamev Jayate': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla After SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In Delhi Riots Case; Accuses Cong Of Supporting 'Tukde Tukde Gang'

The BJP welcomed the Supreme Court’s refusal to grant bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, calling them key conspirators. The court said their roles were central and evidence stronger, though it granted conditional bail to five other accused. BJP accused Congress of supporting them, while Khalid’s father declined comment.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (File Image) | X | ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of not granting bail to accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala called Khalid and Imam “poster boys of the tukde tukde gang”.

In a video message, the BJP spokesperson said that the Congress always supported “tukde tukde gang” members. Poonawala said that even the Supreme Court denied bail to both accused in the Delhi riots case.

“Satyameva Jayate. The Supreme Court has denied bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. Prima facie allegations are true,” Poonawala said in an X post.

He said that the riots were not a coincidence, but “an anti-Hindu” experiment. “This was not sanyog but Hindu virodhi prayog. Organised, not organic. Sponsored, not spontaneous,” the BJP spokesperson stated.

FPJ Shorts
India To Implement 21-Character 'BPAN' For Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Battery Traceability
India To Implement 21-Character 'BPAN' For Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Battery Traceability
Inside Mumbai's 105-Yr-Old Chinese Temple; Believers Say Your Future Can Actually Be Predicted Here| Details Inside
Inside Mumbai's 105-Yr-Old Chinese Temple; Believers Say Your Future Can Actually Be Predicted Here| Details Inside
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC Accuses Aaditya Thackeray Of Having 'Regressive Thoughts' Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Body Polls
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena Leader Shaina NC Accuses Aaditya Thackeray Of Having 'Regressive Thoughts' Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Body Polls
Breaking! Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Telecast Amid B'deshi Pacer Mustafizur Rahman's Controversy
Breaking! Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Telecast Amid B'deshi Pacer Mustafizur Rahman's Controversy

He also demanded an apology from the Congress for its alleged support to Khalid and Imam. “Congress must apologise for its support to the tukde tukde gang, from Afzal to Umar and Sharjeel,” he stated.

During his media briefing, Poonawalla also stated, "The ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang is pained by the decision. Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were not merely receiving sympathies from the Congress and its ecosystem, but also letters from abroad. Not only has the bail been rejected, but the Supreme Court has also observed that the crimes committed - including charges of terrorism and burning Delhi - prima facie appear valid."

Earlier in the day, the top court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the Delhi riots case. Meanwhile, the top court granted conditional bail to five other accused — Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa ur Rehman, Shadab Ahmed and Mohd Saleem Khan — in the case. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria pronounced the verdict. On December 10, the bench had reserved the order.

The court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a “qualitatively different footing” both in terms of prosecution and evidence. It noted that their roles were “central” to the alleged offences.

What Umar Khalid's father said

Khalid's father, Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, refused to comment on the verdict. “I don't want to say anything. I heard the judgment,” he told reporters.

Over 50 people were killed, while around 700 were injure din the riots that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020 during protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Satyamev Jayate': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla After SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In...

'Satyamev Jayate': BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla After SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 05, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 05, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case; 5 Others To Be Released, Know...

SC Denies Bail To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In 2020 Delhi Riots Case; 5 Others To Be Released, Know...

Bizarre! Driver Caught Asleep At Steering Wheel While Car Speeds On Chandigarh Highway | Viral Video

Bizarre! Driver Caught Asleep At Steering Wheel While Car Speeds On Chandigarh Highway | Viral Video

‘Slim And Trim Haircuts’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Advise To Schoolchildren Goes Viral

‘Slim And Trim Haircuts’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Advise To Schoolchildren Goes Viral