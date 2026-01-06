 Akal Takht Summons Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For 'Insulting' Sikh Tenets
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAkal Takht Summons Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For 'Insulting' Sikh Tenets

Akal Takht Summons Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For 'Insulting' Sikh Tenets

The Akal Takht has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to appear on January 15 over his alleged derogatory remarks against Sikh institutions and principles. Officiating Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj said Mann’s statements hurt Sikh sentiments. Responding, Mann said he respects the directive and will appear barefoot as a humble Sikh, not as the chief minister.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Punjab Chief minister Bhagwant Mann | ANI

Chandigarh: Akal Takht - the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs - has summoned Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to appear before the Takht on January 15 to explain his alleged ``derogatory utterances’’ against Sikh institutions and related issues.

Addressing newspersons in Amritsar on Monday, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj said that the CM Mann had been summoned over his alleged statements which had hurt the sentiments of the community. Mann had made ``disparaging remarks against Sikh principles including Daswandh and Guru ki Golak’’, he added.

It may be recalled that the development also follows the recent FIR against 16 persons in the case of 328 missing ``saroops’’ of Guru Granth Sahib – an issue Mann claimed Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was using as a ``shield’’ to protect political associates.

Stating that since Mann was not a ``sabat surat Sikh’’ (one embodying spiritual discipline), he could not appear before the ``fasil’’ of the Takh, the Jathedar said that it was why he had been summoned to the its secretariat.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams
CBSE Launches Counselling Services Ahead Of Board Exams
BMC Election 2026: Building Next To Daisy Shah's House Catches Fire, Actress Claims It Happened As Political Party Was Bursting Crackers During Campaigning - Watch SHOCKING Video
BMC Election 2026: Building Next To Daisy Shah's House Catches Fire, Actress Claims It Happened As Political Party Was Bursting Crackers During Campaigning - Watch SHOCKING Video
Mumbai News: Powai Lake Weed Crisis More Complex Than Thought, Says ICAR
Mumbai News: Powai Lake Weed Crisis More Complex Than Thought, Says ICAR
BMC Elections 2026: Major Blow To Raj Thackeray's MNS As Several Leaders, Including Hemant Kamble, Santosh Dhuri & Others Join Shinde’s Sena, BJP
BMC Elections 2026: Major Blow To Raj Thackeray's MNS As Several Leaders, Including Hemant Kamble, Santosh Dhuri & Others Join Shinde’s Sena, BJP
Read Also
Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s 15th Parole: When Justice Begins To Look Like Favouritism
article-image

Questioning the state government’s delay in delivering justice in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and 2017 Maur bomb attack case in which seven persons including five children were killed, the Jathedar also asked as to why no action was taken against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and his associate Honeypreet whose were allegedly named as perpetrators in the said case.

Meanwhile, reacting to summoning by Akal Takht, Mann said in his post on X that he respected the Akal Takht’s directive and will comply with it and that he will appear before it by walking barefoot like a humble Sikh and not as the chief minister. He also said that he might not participate in a conference at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, which is scheduled to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu on January 15.

Mann is the third sitting chief minister to be summoned by Akal Takht after Parkash Singh Badal in 1979 and Surjit Singh Barnala in 1986.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

50 TV Channels Surrender Licences In 3 Years As Viewers Switch To OTT Platforms

50 TV Channels Surrender Licences In 3 Years As Viewers Switch To OTT Platforms

Akal Takht Summons Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For 'Insulting' Sikh Tenets

Akal Takht Summons Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann For 'Insulting' Sikh Tenets

‘What Is Player’s Fault?’ J&K CM Omar Abdullah Slams Mustafizur’s IPL Removal

‘What Is Player’s Fault?’ J&K CM Omar Abdullah Slams Mustafizur’s IPL Removal

Centre Launches Nationwide AI Skilling Programme To Train 10 Lakh Youths From Jaipur

Centre Launches Nationwide AI Skilling Programme To Train 10 Lakh Youths From Jaipur

Caught On Camera: Women Steal ₹14 Lakh Worth Gold Jewelry From Kalyan Jewellers In UP's Prayagraj

Caught On Camera: Women Steal ₹14 Lakh Worth Gold Jewelry From Kalyan Jewellers In UP's Prayagraj