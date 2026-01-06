 Caught On Camera: Women Steal ₹14 Lakh Worth Gold Jewelry From Kalyan Jewellers In UP's Prayagraj
Three unidentified women allegedly stole gold jewellery worth ₹14 lakh from a Kalyan Jewellers showroom in Prayagraj on December 31. The 14-minute theft, captured on CCTV, shows one woman distracting the salesperson while another removes jewellery from the glass counter. An FIR has been filed and police are analysing footage to trace the accused.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@Delhiite_

Prayagraj: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Three women stole gold jewellery worth ₹14 lakh from a Kalyan Jewellers store. The theft lasted for 14 minutes, and the entire crime was captured on CCTV. The incident reportedly took place on December 31 at the Kalyan Jewellers showroom on Sardar Patel Marg in Civil Lines.

The footage of the incident has surfaced and gone viral on social media. The video shows three women sitting opposite a glass counter displaying gold earrings. One of the woman distracts the salesperson.

While the salesperson is busy, one of the women quickly takes a box of jewellery from inside the glass counter and hands it to another, who hid it inside her shawl. They then sneaked out of the store, taking advantage of the fact that no one was noticing. The identities of the women are not yet known.

The store manager has filed an FIR against four unidentified women at the Civil Lines police station. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the women and arrest them.

