 Dramatic Crash Caught On Camera: WagonR Lands Into House After Tyre Bursts In Karnataka's Marakada; Driver Escapes Unhurt
HomeIndiaDramatic Crash Caught On Camera: WagonR Lands Into House After Tyre Bursts In Karnataka's Marakada; Driver Escapes Unhurt

A WagonR lost control and crashed into a house in Marakada, Karnataka, after a tyre burst on January 1. CCTV footage shows the car partially upside down. Miraculously, occupants escaped without serious injuries. The car was en route from Neerude to Bondel.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
CCTV screengrab | X/@motordave2

Marakada: A moving WagonR car reportedly lost control after one of its tyres burst and crashed into the wall of a house in Karnataka’s Marakada. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and gone viral on social media. The incident took place on January 1 at around 3:51 PM.

The CCTV footage shows the car suddenly veering off the road and flying into the house premises, crashing into the courtyard.

The footage further shows the car’s tyre continuing to rotate even after the vehicle was partially upside down. After some time, locals can be seen rushing to the spot and helping to set the car upright.

