 Mumbai: Range Rover Rams Two WagonR Cars On Western Express Highway In Bandra, Jogeshwari Man Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Range Rover Rams Two WagonR Cars On Western Express Highway In Bandra, Jogeshwari Man Injured

Mumbai: Range Rover Rams Two WagonR Cars On Western Express Highway In Bandra, Jogeshwari Man Injured

According to the FIR, Nemchand Yadav, 24, a Jogeshwari West resident, operates a WagonR for passenger transport. On Monday, his car’s belt broke in Mahim.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
A Range Rover (MH 02 FJ 7866) struck two WagonR cars on the Western Express Hig hway in Bandra East on Mon day, injuring one person. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A Range Rover (MH 02 FJ 7866) struck two WagonR cars on the Western Express Highway in Bandra East on Mon day, injuring one person. The Kherwadi police registered a case against an unidentified individual on the same day.

Range Rover Rams WagonR in Vakola

According to the FIR, Nemchand Yadav, 24, a Jogeshwari West resident, operates a WagonR for passenger transport. On Monday, his car’s belt broke in Mahim. His friend Mantesh Yadav arrived with his WagonR, tied Nemchand’s car with a rope, and began towing it towards Andheri for repairs. At around 2:15pm, before the Vakola bridge, the Range Rover rammed into Nemchand’s WagonR, causing it to collide with Mantesh’s car. Nemchand, seated in his broken-down vehicle, suffered head, hand, and leg injuries and lost consciousness. Mantesh’s friends rushed him to V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz East.

Read Also
Jogeshwari Tragedy: 63-Year-Old Woman Riding Pillion Crushed By Water Tanker, Driver On Phone...
article-image

Nemchand told FPJ, “I became unconscious after the accident and regained consciousness at around 7.30am the next day. The police were present there. They told me that the Range Rover was also damaged, with losses of around Rs70,000 to Rs80,000, but the driver was unwilling to compensate me. I later learned that the Range Rover driver had come to the police station, and it seemed he might have paid them money.”

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination
Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination
On Camera: Lady Driver Accidentally Rams Car Into Barber Shop In Peru While Parking, Leaves 2 Injured
On Camera: Lady Driver Accidentally Rams Car Into Barber Shop In Peru While Parking, Leaves 2 Injured
IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?
IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?
Bombay High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Gas Leak Scares At RCF Chembur And Tarapur MIDC
Bombay High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Gas Leak Scares At RCF Chembur And Tarapur MIDC
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Gas Leak Scares At RCF Chembur And Tarapur MIDC

Bombay High Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Gas Leak Scares At RCF Chembur And Tarapur MIDC

Mumbai: Hollywood Actor Keanu Reeves' Impersonator Cheats 69-Year-Old Versova Resident Of ₹65,000,...

Mumbai: Hollywood Actor Keanu Reeves' Impersonator Cheats 69-Year-Old Versova Resident Of ₹65,000,...

Bombay Parsi Punchayet Urges Union Minister Nitin Gadkari For Emergency Safety Measures On ‘Death...

Bombay Parsi Punchayet Urges Union Minister Nitin Gadkari For Emergency Safety Measures On ‘Death...

Mumbai: Range Rover Rams Two WagonR Cars On Western Express Highway In Bandra, Jogeshwari Man...

Mumbai: Range Rover Rams Two WagonR Cars On Western Express Highway In Bandra, Jogeshwari Man...

Mumbai: 2 Brothers Arrested From Telangana For Stealing INSAS Rifle & Ammunition From Navy Nagar

Mumbai: 2 Brothers Arrested From Telangana For Stealing INSAS Rifle & Ammunition From Navy Nagar