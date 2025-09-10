Mumbai: Range Rover Rams Two WagonR Cars On Western Express Highway In Bandra, Jogeshwari Man Injured

A Range Rover (MH 02 FJ 7866) struck two WagonR cars on the Western Express Hig hway in Bandra East on Mon day, injuring one person. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A Range Rover (MH 02 FJ 7866) struck two WagonR cars on the Western Express Highway in Bandra East on Mon day, injuring one person. The Kherwadi police registered a case against an unidentified individual on the same day.

Range Rover Rams WagonR in Vakola

According to the FIR, Nemchand Yadav, 24, a Jogeshwari West resident, operates a WagonR for passenger transport. On Monday, his car’s belt broke in Mahim. His friend Mantesh Yadav arrived with his WagonR, tied Nemchand’s car with a rope, and began towing it towards Andheri for repairs. At around 2:15pm, before the Vakola bridge, the Range Rover rammed into Nemchand’s WagonR, causing it to collide with Mantesh’s car. Nemchand, seated in his broken-down vehicle, suffered head, hand, and leg injuries and lost consciousness. Mantesh’s friends rushed him to V.N. Desai Hospital in Santacruz East.

Nemchand told FPJ, “I became unconscious after the accident and regained consciousness at around 7.30am the next day. The police were present there. They told me that the Range Rover was also damaged, with losses of around Rs70,000 to Rs80,000, but the driver was unwilling to compensate me. I later learned that the Range Rover driver had come to the police station, and it seemed he might have paid them money.”