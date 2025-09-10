Jogeshwari Tragedy: 63-Year-Old Woman Riding Pillion Crushed By Water Tanker, Driver On Phone Alleged

A water tanker collided with the scooter from behind at MIDC, causing her to fall, and her hand came under the tanker's right-side front wheel. | Representational Image

Woman Killed in Tanker Crash

A 63-year-old woman riding pillion on a scooter with her nephew was hit by a water tanker and mowed down at MIDC in Jogeshwari East on Monday. The victim’s nephew alleged that at the time of the accident he found the tanker driver talking on the mobile phone.

The deceased, Asha Jadhav, was a homemaker and resided with her 21-year-old son in Jogeshwari. As per the FIR, the accident occurred around 12.45pm when Jadhav and her nephew, Aditya Jadhav, were returning from her brotherin-law’s residence in Natwar Nagar after a family function.

When the duo arrived in front of JES School, the green water tanker hit the scooter from rear left side, causing Jadhav to fall with the wheel of the heavy vehicle running over her left hand. Aditya noticed that the tanker driver, later identified as Angadkumar Yadav, 32, was talking on the phone. Aditya honked, but the driver did not pay attention and allegedly drove recklessly. With the assistance of bystanders, he rushed his aunt to Trauma Hospital, where doctors declared her dead before admission.