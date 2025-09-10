Mumbai Police Recover Greek National's Lost Mobile Phone Worth ₹1 Lakh In 30 Minutes |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police helped a Greek national recover his lost mobile phone, valued at Rs 1 lakh, within 30 minutes of him filing a complaint. The police force shared a post on X on Wednesday, with a picture of police officials handing the phone to the foreigner.

Greek Tourist’s Lost Phone Recovered

Sharing the update on social media platform X, Mumbai Police posted a picture of the handover along with the caption: “Lost phone recovered in 30 minutes.”

Lost phone recovered in 30 minutes.



A Greek national registered a complaint at @AzadMaidanPS regarding his lost phone worth ₹1,00,000, which he had forgotten in a cab. Officials responded promptly by contacting the cab service and retrieving the driver’s contact information.… pic.twitter.com/dnkjOdKDfA — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 10, 2025

According to police, the foreigner had forgotten his device in a cab and approached the Azad Maidan Police Station for assistance. Officials quickly contacted the cab service, traced the driver and summoned him to the police station. The phone was then returned to its owner the same day.

Viral Video Shows Mumbai Cop Toppling 2-Wheelers During Ganpati Visarjan

In a separate incident, a video from Ganesh Visarjan celebrations in Mumbai has gone viral, showing a police officer toppling multiple parked two-wheelers. The footage captures a busy street where immersion processions were underway. Two officers can be seen managing the crowd when one of them suddenly pushes over a row of parked motorcycles and scooters. At least five to six vehicles fell in quick succession as the officer continued pushing them.

The clip has triggered criticism online, with social media users questioning the need for such an action. Some suggested the bikes may have been parked in a restricted zone, but others argued that even if that was the case, damaging private property was not the right approach.

Several comments on the video pointed out that traffic violations can be handled through established legal processes, such as fines or towing, rather than destruction. “This amounts to misuse of power,” wrote one user, while another said, “Vehicles are bought with hard-earned money, this is unacceptable.”

At present, the exact location of the incident has not been confirmed. The identity of the officer in the video is also unclear and there has been no official response from the police department on whether disciplinary action will follow.