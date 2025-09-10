 Mumbai: Video Shows Virar Man Drowning As Companion Holding Ganpati Bappa Statue Not Making Efforts To Save Him
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

Virar: Ganesh Visarjan festivities in Vasai-Virar nearly turned into a tragedy after a shocking video surfaced from Chikhal Dongri creek showing a man being dragged away by strong water currents. The viral clip has not only sparked panic but also raised questions over safety measures during idol immersions.

Viral Video Shows Scary Scenes During Visarjan

The incident occurred when two men carrying a Ganesh idol stepped into the creek for immersion. In the footage, one of them, dressed in a red shirt, suddenly lost balance and was caught in the powerful stream. As he struggled to stay afloat, panic set in as the current carried him further away.

article-image

Netizens Slam Man Over Insensitive Nature

Surprisingly, the other man, who was holding the idol, remained calm and made no attempt to rescue his companion. Instead, he clutched the idol firmly while the victim flailed helplessly in the water. This behaviour drew sharp criticism on social media, with many condemning him for valuing the idol’s safety over human life. Several users expressed outrage, calling it an act of negligence and misplaced devotion.

article-image

Man Safely Rescued By Locals

The video, said to have been shot in Virar, around 30 km from Mumbai, ended abruptly, leaving viewers anxious about the man’s fate. However, a follow-up clip later confirmed that locals present at the creek rushed to the man’s aid and successfully pulled him to safety, according to a Pune Pulse report. Fortunately, no lives were lost.

