Viral Video Shows Mumbai Cop Toppling 2-Wheelers During Ganpati Visarjan; Netizens Slam ‘Unruly Act’ |

Mumbai: A video circulating online has sparked outrage after showing a police official toppling multiple two-wheelers parked along a roadside during Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai. The clip, which quickly went viral, has drawn widespread condemnation from netizens who termed the officer’s actions as unnecessary and damaging.

Viral Video Shows Unruly Act By Cop

The footage shows a bustling street packed with devotees taking part in immersion processions. Two policemen can be seen on bandobast duty when, without warning, one of them forcefully pushes over a row of parked two-wheelers. In seconds, five to six vehicles collapse one after another as he goes on pushing each of them. The officer does not appear to check for damage, prompting speculation that the bikes may have been parked in a no-parking zone, but that he chose to 'take matters into his own hands.'

Social media users were quick to criticise the incident. Many argued that while traffic violations can be dealt with lawfully, destroying private property bought with hard-earned money is unacceptable. Others accused the official of misusing authority. As of now, the exact location of the video remains unconfirmed and there has been no official word on the officer’s identity or whether disciplinary action has been taken.

Massive Police Bandobast Ensured Safe Visarjan For Mumbai

The controversy comes even as Mumbai Police rolled out one of its most extensive security operations in recent years to ensure a safe and smooth conduct of Ganpati visarjan. On the final immersion day, a massive deployment of 25,000 personnel was on duty across the city.

With hearts united in devotion to Bappa, from Aagman to Visarjan, our officers and staff remained committed to ensuring a safe and smooth journey filled with faith, care, and love.



A heartfelt thank you, Mumbai, for your unwavering support, trust, and cooperation in this grand… pic.twitter.com/8KWGiAdqmW — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 7, 2025

The arrangements were strengthened with advanced surveillance measures, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the first time in crowd monitoring. Mumbai’s 10,000 CCTV cameras tracked processions, while 260 additional AI-enabled cameras were installed at major immersion points. The technology was deployed to help manage large gatherings and provide real-time updates to control rooms.

पुढच्या वर्षी लवकर या!! pic.twitter.com/rVNFyC6AFT — Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai (@CPMumbaiPolice) September 7, 2025

Over 25,000 Personnel On Ground

The overall bandobast plan included 12 additional commissioners, 40 deputy commissioners, 61 assistant commissioners, 3,000 officers and nearly 18,000 constables. Security was further bolstered with 14 companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and four companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). Specialised squads, including Bomb Detection and Disposal teams, Quick Response Teams, CCTV vans and 3,000 traffic personnel, were also pressed into service.