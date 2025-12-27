Mumbai Crime: Vile Parle Police Book 25-Year-Old Courier Delivery Man For Allegedly Stealing Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth ₹39 Lakh

Vile Parle police probe the alleged theft of gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 39 lakh by a courier delivery man | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 26: The Vile Parle police have booked a delivery man of a courier company for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 39 lakh that was entrusted to him for delivery. The accused has been identified as Ritik Kumar Kailashchandra, 25.

Courier Firm Owner Files Complaint

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mahendra Pachar, 41, a resident of Vile Parle, runs a courier firm, JM D Express Logistics, based in Kalbadevi. The firm frequently assigns its staff to collect consignments arriving from abroad and deliver them to designated recipients.

Staff Accommodation Provided by Employer

To facilitate their stay, Pachar had rented a staff accommodation at Sonali Building on N. P. Thakkar Road, where the delivery boys, including the accused, were residing.

High-Value Parcel from Vasai

On December 20, a parcel from Harsh Impex in Vasai reached JM D Express Logistics. The consignment, containing 151 grams of gold and diamond jewellery, was to be delivered to Rules Diamond Shop on Dhanji Street in Zaveri Bazar.

Second Consignment from Delhi Also Missing

Another parcel arrived on December 22 from Galanta Almas Pvt Ltd, Delhi, which was meant for delivery to My Chains Jewellers at Kalbadevi. This parcel contained 17.510 grams of gold ornaments.

Jewellery Handed Over, Delivery Not Made

Both consignments were handed over to Ritik Kumar for delivery on December 22 at around noon. However, at about 2.30 pm, My Chains Jewellers contacted Pachar and informed him that they had not received the parcel meant for them.

Phones Switched Off, Accused Absconds

Pachar tried to contact Ritik Kumar on his mobile phone, but both of the accused’s phones were found switched off. Police said that instead of delivering the consignments, the accused allegedly absconded with the gold and diamond jewellery, collectively valued at Rs 39.63 lakh.

Police Suspect Accused Fled to Rajasthan

During the investigation, police found that the accused is originally from Nawalgarh in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district. As investigators suspect that he may have fled to his native place with the stolen jewellery, a police team is likely to be sent to Rajasthan to trace and arrest him.

