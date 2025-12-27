Mira-Bhayandar News: Mira Road Housing Society Withdraws Ban On Animal Feeding After MBMC, Animal Husbandry Crack Down; Activists Hail Victory

Mira Road housing society withdraws animal feeding ban after MBMC and animal husbandry department intervene | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 26: A Mira Road-based housing society lifted an abrupt ban on animal feeding inside the society premises, marking a significant victory for animal rights and local volunteers. The move follows two scathing notices from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the District Animal Husbandry Department, which labelled the society’s actions as illegal and cruel.

Residents Flag Harassment, Illegal Signage

A few animal-loving residents of Man Opus society in Mira Road (E) wrote to the MBMC alleging that the society’s managing committee was harassing feeders, blocking access, and erecting illegal signage prohibiting the feeding of animals within the premises.

The boards, which directed residents against littering, smoking, spitting and speeding inside the society compound, also restricted feeding dogs, cats or pigeons and barred animals from soiling the premises.

MBMC Terms Feeding Ban Illegal Under ABC Rules

The first blow to the society’s restrictive stance came from the MBMC’s veterinary officer following the residents’ complaints. Through a letter dated December 12, the corporation clarified that under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and guidelines from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), stray dogs cannot be relocated and feeding cannot be prohibited. The notice also stated that people violating these instructions would be penalised.

Order to Remove Boards, Warning of Action

Calling the boards illegal, the civic body directed the society’s managing committee to remove them within seven days and warned of action if it failed to comply. However, residents alleged that the management did not make the required changes, which led a local animal activist, Pallavi Patil, to approach the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Animal Husbandry Department Issues Strong Legal Warning

Pressure intensified on December 22, when Dr Vallabh Joshi, district deputy commissioner of animal husbandry and member secretary of the SPCA Thane, issued a comprehensive legal warning to the society’s chairman and secretary. The notice described the society’s attempts to block feeders as “taking the law into their own hands”.

Feeding a Civic Duty, Society Bylaws Cannot Override Law

The department reminded the management that feeding animals is a fulfilment of a civic duty and that any fines demanded from feeders by the society are completely illegal and unenforceable. It also added that housing societies cannot pass internal bylaws or resolutions to ban animals or feeders, regardless of a majority vote, as such rules contravene national law.

Directed to Create Designated Feeding Spots

Rather than merely lifting the ban, the animal husbandry department ordered Man Opus society to take proactive steps to facilitate animal welfare. Citing the ABC Rules and Supreme Court directives, it directed the society to form a committee to identify and designate specific feeding spots within the premises, along with the installation of new signage clearly marking these areas to prevent further disputes.

The notice also warned the society’s management that any further harassment of animals or their caretakers could lead to criminal prosecution.

Boards Covered, Feeding Spots Yet to Be Finalised

Following the strongly worded notice, Man Opus society has withdrawn the instructions and covered the boards with paint. However, residents said the society has yet to decide on feeding spots.

Society Chairman Responds

The Free Press Journal contacted the society’s chairman, Ashok Pandey, who claimed that the signages were placed only in general areas such as entry, exit and podiums, which have regular movement of people and vehicles.

While he said he was unaware of any letter from the district animal husbandry department, he added that the society has covered the instructions and has invited the veterinary officer for inspection and guidance.

“We are not anti-animals; even I have a pet at my house, but that does not mean that I feed animals anywhere. Every day we used to find unconsumed pieces of chicken and other food items in the society premises. Ours is a cosmopolitan society and we need to ensure that everyone’s religious sentiments are respected,” Pandey said.

Animal Welfare Groups Welcome Action

Hemal Patel, animal welfare officer and legal advocate with the Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Foundation, said, “Feeding of animals is a fundamental right. If any individual or society federation stops or harasses an animal feeder, such action is illegal, and strict action shall be taken against the concerned society or persons. If such harassment does not stop, appropriate and strict legal action will be initiated through proper legal channels.”

