 Western Railway Extends Dadar–Bhusaval Special Trains Till February 2026 To Meet Rising Passenger Travel Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWestern Railway Extends Dadar–Bhusaval Special Trains Till February 2026 To Meet Rising Passenger Travel Demand

Western Railway Extends Dadar–Bhusaval Special Trains Till February 2026 To Meet Rising Passenger Travel Demand

The booking for extended trips of Train Nos. 09049 & 09051 will open from 28th December, 2025 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit: www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 02 pairs of Special Train on Special Fare between Dadar & Bhusaval.

Weekly Dadar–Bhusaval Special Extended

Train No. 09049/09050 Dadar - Bhusaval (Weekly) Special

Train No. 09049 Dadar – Bhusaval Special has been extended up to 27th February, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09050 Bhusaval – Dadar Special has been extended up to 27th February, 2026.

FPJ Shorts
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Veer Bal Diwas At Kirtan Samagam, Hails Sikh Gurus’ Legacy Of Sacrifice
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Marks Veer Bal Diwas At Kirtan Samagam, Hails Sikh Gurus’ Legacy Of Sacrifice
VIDEO: Virat Kohli Fans Climb Trees, Water Tanker To Watch Delhi Match After BCCI Allows No Spectators
VIDEO: Virat Kohli Fans Climb Trees, Water Tanker To Watch Delhi Match After BCCI Allows No Spectators
Western Railway Extends Dadar–Bhusaval Special Trains Till February 2026 To Meet Rising Passenger Travel Demand
Western Railway Extends Dadar–Bhusaval Special Trains Till February 2026 To Meet Rising Passenger Travel Demand
BMC Elections 2026: Over 9,000 Nomination Forms Distributed As Poll Panel Extends Voter List Deadlines
BMC Elections 2026: Over 9,000 Nomination Forms Distributed As Poll Panel Extends Voter List Deadlines

Train No. 09051/09052 Dadar - Bhusaval (Tri - Weekly) Special

Train No. 09051 Dadar – Bhusaval Special has been extended up to 28th February, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Dadar Special has been extended up to 28th February, 2026.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Over 9,000 Nomination Forms Distributed As Poll Panel Extends Voter List...
article-image

Booking Details for Extended Services

The booking for extended trips of Train Nos. 09049 & 09051 will open from 28th December, 2025 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit: www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway Extends Dadar–Bhusaval Special Trains Till February 2026 To Meet Rising Passenger...

Western Railway Extends Dadar–Bhusaval Special Trains Till February 2026 To Meet Rising Passenger...

BMC Elections 2026: Over 9,000 Nomination Forms Distributed As Poll Panel Extends Voter List...

BMC Elections 2026: Over 9,000 Nomination Forms Distributed As Poll Panel Extends Voter List...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Mulund Retiree Duped Of ₹2.04 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam...

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Mulund Retiree Duped Of ₹2.04 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam...

Mumbai News: UDD Approves BMC’s Amnesty Scheme To Regularise Non-OC Buildings; Willingdon Heights...

Mumbai News: UDD Approves BMC’s Amnesty Scheme To Regularise Non-OC Buildings; Willingdon Heights...

Attention Commuters! Western Railway Cancels 629 Suburban Trains Between December 27–29 For Sixth...

Attention Commuters! Western Railway Cancels 629 Suburban Trains Between December 27–29 For Sixth...