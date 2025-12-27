Western Railway Extends Dadar–Bhusaval Special Trains Till February 2026 To Meet Rising Passenger Travel Demand

Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 02 pairs of Special Train on Special Fare between Dadar & Bhusaval.

Weekly Dadar–Bhusaval Special Extended

Train No. 09049/09050 Dadar - Bhusaval (Weekly) Special

Train No. 09049 Dadar – Bhusaval Special has been extended up to 27th February, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09050 Bhusaval – Dadar Special has been extended up to 27th February, 2026.

Train No. 09051/09052 Dadar - Bhusaval (Tri - Weekly) Special

Train No. 09051 Dadar – Bhusaval Special has been extended up to 28th February, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09052 Bhusaval – Dadar Special has been extended up to 28th February, 2026.

Booking Details for Extended Services

The booking for extended trips of Train Nos. 09049 & 09051 will open from 28th December, 2025 at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit: www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

