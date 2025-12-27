BMC Elections 2026: Over 9,000 Nomination Forms Distributed As Poll Panel Extends Voter List Deadlines

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Election Commission announced the deadline for publishing the lists of duplicate voters and the control charts of polling station-wise voter lists on the website has been set as Saturday, December 27, 2025. | File Photo

Mumbai: On Friday, a total of 2,040 nomination forms were distributed by the returning officers (RO) for the 2025-26 BMC elections, while seven nomination forms were submitted. Since the nomination process began on December 23, a total of 9049 forms have been distributed, and a total of nine nominations have been submitted. The nomination process will continue till December 30, 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Election Commission announced the deadline for publishing the lists of duplicate voters and the control charts of polling station-wise voter lists on the website has been set as Saturday, December 27, 2025. In its revised schedule, the deadline for publishing polling station-wise lists has been extended to Saturday, January 3, 2026.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/