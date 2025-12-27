Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 71-Year-Old Mulund Retiree Duped Of ₹2.04 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam For 1 Month; Case Registered

71-Year-Old Mulund Retiree Duped Of ₹2.04 Crore In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam For 1 Month; Case Registered | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 26: Mumbai witnessed a serious case of cyber fraud involving a so-called “digital arrest” from the Mulund area, where four cybercriminals allegedly cheated a 71-year-old retired employee of ₹2.04 crore by impersonating police officials, Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers and Interpol authorities. Following the victim’s complaint, the East Region Cyber Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

Fraud Began With Call Claiming Crime Branch Link

According to cyber police, the victim, Vijaykumar Bhaskarrao Eera (71), has been residing in Mulund West with his family for the past 20 years. He retired in 2012 from a company named Melan Lab in Taloja.

On the evening of November 24, 2025, Eera received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as S.K. Jaiswal, a police officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch, and claimed that Eera’s name had surfaced in a criminal case.

Fake ED Raid and Forged Documents Used to Create Fear

The caller further stated that he was an ED officer and that during a raid at the Tilak Nagar residence of one Naresh Goyal, allegedly involved in a money laundering case, a diary containing Eera’s Aadhaar card details and records of financial transactions had been recovered.

Shortly thereafter, the caller sent several documents to Eera via WhatsApp from the number +91 8281150363, including fake Interpol Red Notices, ED letters titled “Freezing Funds Order”, and purported Supreme Court orders.

‘Digital Arrest’ Threat and Fake Courtroom Video Calls

The fraudster claimed that Eera had been placed under immediate “digital arrest” and even conducted a video call to show himself seated in a courtroom.

Later the same day, another individual identifying himself as Karan Sharma, allegedly an ED official, contacted Eera and reiterated the accusations. The scammers continued to pressure him by displaying forged documents and staging video calls, creating fear and mental stress.

Victim Transfers ₹2.04 Crore to Multiple Accounts

Under this pressure, Eera transferred a total of ₹2,04,47,047 to multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. Despite this, the accused continued demanding more money, which eventually raised the victim’s suspicion.

Complaint Lodged After Police Intervention

Eera then approached the Mulund Police Station, where he was informed that he had fallen victim to a cyber fraud conducted under the pretext of a “digital arrest”.

Cyber Police Register FIR, Probe Underway

On December 24, 2025, the victim lodged a complaint on the cyber helpline 1930. Subsequently, the cyber police registered a case against Karan Sharma, S.K. Jaiswal, the beneficiary bank account holders and their associates for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

