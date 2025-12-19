 Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 82-Year-Old Mulund Woman Duped Of ₹5 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Cyber Fraud: 82-Year-Old Mulund Woman Duped Of ₹5 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered

Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 82-Year-Old Mulund Woman Duped Of ₹5 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam; Case Registered

An 82-year-old woman from Mulund was duped of Rs 5 lakh after a fraudster posing as an ED official threatened her with a “digital arrest.” Navghar police have registered a cheating case and launched a probe to trace the accused and recover the money.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Navghar police investigate a digital arrest scam in Mulund after an elderly woman was cheated of Rs 5 lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 19: Navghar police have registered a case after an 82-year-old woman was allegedly duped of ₹5 lakh through a “digital arrest” scam in the Mulund area. Based on the woman’s complaint, the Navghar police have initiated an investigation into the fraud.

Fraudster Posed As ED Official

The elderly complainant resides alone in Harion Nagar, Mulund. Her son works abroad, while her daughter lives with her family in Kandivali. On December 15, while the woman was alone at home, she received a call from an unknown mobile number.

The caller, posing as an official from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), claimed that suspicious transactions amounting to ₹2 crore had taken place in the woman’s bank account and alleged that the funds were linked to terrorist activities.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Birthday Of Shrinathji Haveli's Yuvacharya Celebrated With Traditional Grandeur In Santacruz
Mumbai News: Birthday Of Shrinathji Haveli's Yuvacharya Celebrated With Traditional Grandeur In Santacruz
Mumbai News: NCLT Admits Tata Capital Petition, Initiates Insolvency Proceedings Against Dharan Infra-EPC
Mumbai News: NCLT Admits Tata Capital Petition, Initiates Insolvency Proceedings Against Dharan Infra-EPC
Prakash Ambedkar Led VBA To Focus On SC Migrant Voters In Mumbai, Contest 150 Seats In BMC Elections
Prakash Ambedkar Led VBA To Focus On SC Migrant Voters In Mumbai, Contest 150 Seats In BMC Elections
Alert Mumbaikars! Low Water Pressure In Parts Of City From Dec 22 To 26 As BMC Reconnects Pipeline Diverted For Metro 7A; Check Affected Areas
Alert Mumbaikars! Low Water Pressure In Parts Of City From Dec 22 To 26 As BMC Reconnects Pipeline Diverted For Metro 7A; Check Affected Areas

Threat Of ‘Digital Arrest’ Used To Create Panic

The caller further warned that the woman was being “arrested digitally”, creating panic and fear. The complainant told the caller that the bank account mentioned did not belong to her and that she did not have such a large sum. However, the caller insisted that there was sufficient evidence against her and demanded ₹5 lakh to “settle the matter” and avoid arrest.

Money Withdrawn And Transferred By Victim

Frightened, the woman agreed to pay. As she did not have the amount in her account, she withdrew money from another bank and transferred ₹5 lakh to the account details provided by the fraudster.

Family Alert Leads To Police Complaint

Since the complainant’s son’s mobile number is linked to her bank account, he immediately received an alert regarding the withdrawal. On questioning his mother, she narrated the incident. Realising that it was a case of fraud, he informed his sister and asked her to check on their mother.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Oshiwara Cyber Cell Recovers ₹98,000 Lost By Actor Gajendra Chauhan In Fake D-Mart...
article-image

Police Begin Probe To Trace Accused

The daughter then visited Mulund and reported the matter to the Navghar police. Police have registered a case of cheating and are conducting further investigations to trace the accused and recover the stolen money.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Birthday Of Shrinathji Haveli's Yuvacharya Celebrated With Traditional Grandeur In...

Mumbai News: Birthday Of Shrinathji Haveli's Yuvacharya Celebrated With Traditional Grandeur In...

Mumbai News: NCLT Admits Tata Capital Petition, Initiates Insolvency Proceedings Against Dharan...

Mumbai News: NCLT Admits Tata Capital Petition, Initiates Insolvency Proceedings Against Dharan...

Prakash Ambedkar Led VBA To Focus On SC Migrant Voters In Mumbai, Contest 150 Seats In BMC Elections

Prakash Ambedkar Led VBA To Focus On SC Migrant Voters In Mumbai, Contest 150 Seats In BMC Elections

Alert Mumbaikars! Low Water Pressure In Parts Of City From Dec 22 To 26 As BMC Reconnects Pipeline...

Alert Mumbaikars! Low Water Pressure In Parts Of City From Dec 22 To 26 As BMC Reconnects Pipeline...

BNCMC Gears Up For 2026 Civic Polls; Commissioner Anmol Sagar Reviews Election Preparedness

BNCMC Gears Up For 2026 Civic Polls; Commissioner Anmol Sagar Reviews Election Preparedness