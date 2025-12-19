 Mumbai News: Oshiwara Cyber Cell Recovers ₹98,000 Lost By Actor Gajendra Chauhan In Fake D-Mart Online Scam
The Oshiwara Cyber Cell recovered Rs 98,000 lost by actor Gajendra Chauhan in a fake D-Mart Facebook scam. Swift coordination with HDFC Bank, Razorpay and Croma ensured the entire amount was put on hold and refunded, highlighting the importance of quick reporting of cyber fraud.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image
Oshiwara Cyber Cell recovers money lost by actor Gajendra Chauhan in fake online shopping scam | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 19: The Oshiwara Police Station’s Cyber Cell has recovered the entire amount of Rs 98,000 lost by senior actor Gajendra Chauhan, 69, in an online fraud involving a fake D-Mart advertisement on Facebook. Timely action by the cyber police prevented further financial loss. Chauhan is best known for his iconic portrayal of Yudhishthira in the television series Mahabharat.

Fake Facebook Advertisement Leads to Fraud

According to the police, Chauhan, a resident of Lokhandwala-Oshiwara in Andheri West, holds an account with HDFC Bank. On December 10, while browsing Facebook, he came across an advertisement offering dry fruits at discounted prices under the name of D-Mart.

After clicking on the order link in the advertisement, he received an OTP on his mobile phone. Shortly after entering the OTP, he received a message stating that Rs 98,000 had been debited from his HDFC Bank account.

Complaint Filed Immediately After Fraud Detected

Realising that the advertisement was fake and that he had been cheated, Chauhan immediately lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara Police Station.

Cyber Cell Coordinates With Banks and Payment Gateways

Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Chavan and Police Inspector Anand Pagare, cyber officer Police Sub-Inspector Sharad Deore, Assistant Police Inspector Ashok Konde and Constable Vikram Sarnobat took prompt action.

After registering the complaint on the National Cyber Crime Portal (1930) and scrutinising the bank statement, it was found that the defrauded amount had been transferred to Croma via Razorpay.

article-image

Entire Amount Refunded After Swift Intervention

The Cyber Cell immediately contacted the nodal officers and managers of HDFC Bank, Razorpay and Croma and coordinated with them through email. Owing to this swift intervention, the amount of Rs 98,000 was put on hold and subsequently refunded in full to the complainant.

