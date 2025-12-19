Mumbai News: Senior Citizens’ Groups Warn Of NOTA Surge If Demands Ignored In Civic Polls

Mumbai: The joint action committee (JAC) of senior citizens’ organisations unveiled a comprehensive charter of demands ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Representing over 1.5 crore seniors across the state, including 15 lakh in Mumbai alone, the group warned that failure to address their concerns could lead to a surge in NOTA votes among the elderly.

At a press conference organised on Thursday, the collective of 28 welfare groups, NGOs, and researchers, put forward their demands. They stated that senior citizens now constitute nearly 25% of the voting population, making them one of the most influential voting blocs in urban governance. They claimed that Mumbai’s elderly population will swell to 24 lakhs by 2031 but alleged that the city infrastructure remains stubbornly age-unfriendly.

"Senior citizens seek dignity and participation, not charity. A city that cares for its elders builds a future that is humane and sustainable,” said the JAC.

The group’s charter outlined a radical shift in how municipal corporations, specifically the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), should handle elderly welfare. In a major financial and policy overhaul, the committee demanded a dedicated administrative mechanism, including reservation of at least 10% budget for senior citizens, appointment of a joint commissioner-rank nodal officer and dedicated senior citizens officer in every ward along with construction of three ‘Jyeshtha Nagrik Bhavans’ (senior citizen centers) across Mumbai's central and suburban districts.

The charter called for free medical treatment at all government hospitals and the reservation of 10% of beds for geriatric patients in both public and private facilities. Other demands included mobile medical vans and subsidised nutritious meals for those below the poverty line. The JAC is also pushing for concessions in all public transport, including the metro, mono rail, and auto rickshaws.

A central grievance of the JAC is the inconsistent implementation of the 2013 Senior Citizens Policy announced by the BMC. While the policy envisioned day-care centers and "Nana-Nani" parks, the JAC claims that the progress has been stalled by a lack of funds and administrative will.

The JAC, which includes prominent organizations like HelpAge India, Dignity Foundation, and the Silver Inning Foundation, has urged all political parties to formally incorporate these demands into their official election manifestos. They emphasised that the elderly are no longer a silent minority and intend to hold municipal authorities to time-bound, measurable actions.

