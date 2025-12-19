'BMC Election Not A Family Business': BJP Secretary Flags Nepotism Concerns Ahead Of Mumbai Civic Polls

BMC Elections 2026 | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai: Advocate Vivekanand Gupta, a secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai unit, has flagged concerns over alleged nepotism in ticket distribution ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, urging the party leadership to ensure that the civic polls do not turn into a 'family business.' The letter comes amid an internal unease that is brewing within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

In his letter, Gupta expressed strong reservations about the practice of issuing civic election tickets to family members of party office bearers, MLAs, and other public representatives. He pointed out that relatives such as wives, sons, daughters, and even grandchildren of influential leaders are often favoured during ticket distribution, sidelining grassroots workers who have served the party for years.

Gupta stressed that candidates for the BMC polls should be selected purely on merit and dedication, and not on the basis of family connections. He argued that the BJP, which prides itself on being a cadre-based organisation, must give priority to loyal karyakartas who have worked consistently at the ground level and contributed to the party’s growth in Mumbai.

The BJP leader also flagged concerns over the alleged misuse of changes in seat reservations. According to Gupta, when wards are converted from general seats to women, OBC, or other reserved categories, the opportunity is often used to accommodate family members of influential leaders rather than deserving party workers. He warned that such practices demoralise long-serving workers who patiently wait for a fair chance to contest elections.

Emphasising that the BJP has been built by the dedication and sacrifices of its workers, Gupta urged the party leadership to resist internal pressure while finalising candidates. He called for transparency, fairness, and a clear commitment to merit-based ticket allocation, adding that loyalty and hard work should be the sole criteria for contesting the civic polls.

Meanwhile, BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam announced that the party will release its manifesto for the BMC elections in the first week of January 2026. However, it is yet to be decided whether the BJP will unveil a joint manifesto with its ally Shiv Sena. Voting for the much-anticipated BMC elections is scheduled to take place on January 15, with counting of votes slated for January 16.

