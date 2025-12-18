Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 17-Year-Old Juvenile For Confinement And Rape Of Woman In Ghansoli

A 17-year-old juvenile has been nabbed by the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch for the confinement and rape of a 22-year-old woman at Ghansoli. | Representational Photo

Navi Mumbai: A 17-year-old juvenile has been nabbed by the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch for the confinement and rape of a 22-year-old woman at Ghansoli. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday following which Rabale police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Accused Illegally Entered Victim’s Home

According to police, the accused forcibly entered the woman’s residence around 1.45 am by removing the glass panes of the window in bathroon. After illegally gaining entry, he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, verbally abused her, and assaulted her physically on knife point. Before fleeing, the accused reportedly exited through the main door and shut it from outside, temporarily confining the woman inside the house.

The victim, a Mechanical Engineer by profession, who stayed alone in the ground floor flat, called 112 at 2.03 am. On receiving information, Rabale police officers immediately rushed to the spot, conducted a spot panchnama, and began preliminary inquiries. "CCTV footage from the vicinity played a crucial role in tracing the accused, who was later detained by the Crime Branch detection team," assistant commissioner of police (crime branch) Ajay Landge said, adding, "A coordinated effort involving technical analysis and ground-level inputs led to the swift identification of the accused.”

Suspected Motive and Circumstances

While studying the cctv footage of the accused, the police focussed on the shirt of the accused that had three strips on the right side shoulder. While following the footage trail, they found the accused to be around Ghansoli railway station and started a search of the accused. By Thursday afternoon, they noticed the accused on the footpath near Ghansoli Railway station. The shirt helped the police identify the accused. The accused had a tattoo on his neck which helped the victim identify the nabbed person to be indeed the accused who sexually assaulted her.

The 17 year old boy, stayed on footpath with his father. According to police, it is suspected that he entered the flat with the intention of house break but when he saw the victim girl sleeping, he got hold of a kitchen knife and raped her on knife point. Police also suspect that he was under the influence of a drug.

The victim had started staying in this flat at Ghansoli village since November 30 after she left her Paying Guest room. The case was investigated by Police Inspector Tanaji Bhagat from Unit I and Police Inspector Sunil Shinde from Central Unit of Navi Mumbai crime branch. The further investigations are being done by senior police inspector Balkrishna Sawant from Rabale police station.

He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board at Bhiwandi for appropriate legal action.

