NP Permit Services Resume Smoothly In Maharashtra After Transport Department Intervention

Normalcy has been restored in the National Permit (NP) authorisation payment and permit renewal process for transport vehicles registered in Maharashtra following timely intervention by the State Transport Department.

"The long-pending system issue linked to Vehicle Location Tracking Device (VLTD) compliance, which had been affecting NP authorisations and permit renewals, was resolved after detailed discussions and the submission of a comprehensive representation" said a transporter.

Transport Commissioner of Maharashtra, Vivek Bhimanwar, IAS, addressed the issue and facilitated corrective measures to ensure uninterrupted transport operations. As per the key decisions taken in the recent meeting, transport vehicles registered prior to 2019 will not be required to comply with VLTD norms for NP authorisation and permit renewals, while vehicles registered after 2019 will be granted necessary relaxation by the state government to avoid operational disruptions.

Officials confirmed that the system has now been fully normalised, with NP authorisation payments and permit renewals functioning smoothly without any technical hindrance. The earlier disruption had forced several transport vehicles to remain idle, resulting in financial losses for transporters and affecting the supply chain across the state.

With the issue resolved, transport operations across Maharashtra have returned to normal, ensuring the smooth movement of goods and services. Welcoming the development, the transport fraternity expressed its gratitude to Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar for his prompt intervention and effective resolution in the larger interest of the logistics sector and the economy, said Bal Malkit Singh, Advisor and former President of the All India Motor Transport Congress.

