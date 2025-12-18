 Shiv Sena Receives Over 2,700 Applications For Mumbai Municipal Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena Receives Over 2,700 Applications For Mumbai Municipal Elections

Shiv Sena Receives Over 2,700 Applications For Mumbai Municipal Elections

Shiv Sena saw massive response ahead of Mumbai Municipal Corporation polls, with over 2,700 aspirants interviewed for 227 wards. Party conducted constituency-wise interviews under Mahayuti alliance. Rahul Shewale highlighted the unprecedented turnout, crediting Eknath Shinde’s influence. MNS and NCP office-bearers also appeared. Shiv Sena confident of electoral success.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 10:21 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena Receives Over 2,700 Applications For Mumbai Municipal Elections |

Mumbai: After the announcement of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, thousands of aspirants have lined up to contest the elections on the Shiv Sena ticket. Shiv Sena conducted interviews of aspirants today, in which more than 2,700 aspirants participated. This information was shared by Shiv Sena leader and former Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale while addressing a press conference in Mumbai. Shiv Sena Secretary Sanjay More and Shiv Sena Deputy Leader and Spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre were present on the occasion.

Shewale said that thousands of aspirants are seeking Shiv Sena candidature for the municipal elections. Shiv Sena will contest the municipal elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance; however, to ensure the selection of suitable candidates, the party organized an interview program today at Rangsharda. Interviews were conducted constituency-wise based on Mumbai’s Lok Sabha constituencies. Shewale also stated that the party has appointed three observers for this process.

Shewale further said that while all political parties in Mumbai conducted interviews of aspirants, none received the overwhelming response that Shiv Sena did. More than 2,700 people were interviewed for 227 wards. He added that office-bearers from parties such as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also appeared for interviews today.

Read Also
Ahead Of BMC Polls 2026, Marathi Unity Campaigns Stir Political Buzz In Mumbai; VIDEO
article-image

Eknath Shinde, during his two-and-a-half-year tenure as Chief Minister, has left a strong impact through the developmental work carried out across the state and in Mumbai. As a result, Shiv Sena is confident of victory. Due to Shinde’s influence, Shiv Sena is witnessing an overwhelming response from aspirants.

FPJ Shorts
Efforts Will Be Made To Keep Mahayuti Intact, Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare
Efforts Will Be Made To Keep Mahayuti Intact, Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Pitch & Weather Report: Narendra Modi Stadium Conditions, Probable Playing XI And Toss Factor
IND Vs SA 5th T20I Pitch & Weather Report: Narendra Modi Stadium Conditions, Probable Playing XI And Toss Factor
Navi Mumbai: Thieves Smash Car Windows In APMC And Turbhe, Steal Laptops, Cash Worth ₹5.75 Lakh
Navi Mumbai: Thieves Smash Car Windows In APMC And Turbhe, Steal Laptops, Cash Worth ₹5.75 Lakh
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 18: Gayatri Tells Mihir To Get Married To Noina, Whole Virani Family Stands Against Her
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 18: Gayatri Tells Mihir To Get Married To Noina, Whole Virani Family Stands Against Her

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Uran Man Booked For Rape, POCSO After Marrying 16-Year-Old Minor And Causing Pregnancy

Navi Mumbai: Uran Man Booked For Rape, POCSO After Marrying 16-Year-Old Minor And Causing Pregnancy

Efforts Will Be Made To Keep Mahayuti Intact, Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare

Efforts Will Be Made To Keep Mahayuti Intact, Says NCP State President Sunil Tatkare

Navi Mumbai: Thieves Smash Car Windows In APMC And Turbhe, Steal Laptops, Cash Worth ₹5.75 Lakh

Navi Mumbai: Thieves Smash Car Windows In APMC And Turbhe, Steal Laptops, Cash Worth ₹5.75 Lakh

BMC Elections 2026: 'BJP To Release Its Manifesto In January First Week,' Mumbai President Ameet...

BMC Elections 2026: 'BJP To Release Its Manifesto In January First Week,' Mumbai President Ameet...

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 17-Year-Old Juvenile For Confinement And Rape Of Woman In Ghansoli

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 17-Year-Old Juvenile For Confinement And Rape Of Woman In Ghansoli