Shiv Sena Receives Over 2,700 Applications For Mumbai Municipal Elections

Mumbai: After the announcement of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, thousands of aspirants have lined up to contest the elections on the Shiv Sena ticket. Shiv Sena conducted interviews of aspirants today, in which more than 2,700 aspirants participated. This information was shared by Shiv Sena leader and former Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale while addressing a press conference in Mumbai. Shiv Sena Secretary Sanjay More and Shiv Sena Deputy Leader and Spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre were present on the occasion.

Shewale said that thousands of aspirants are seeking Shiv Sena candidature for the municipal elections. Shiv Sena will contest the municipal elections as part of the Mahayuti alliance; however, to ensure the selection of suitable candidates, the party organized an interview program today at Rangsharda. Interviews were conducted constituency-wise based on Mumbai’s Lok Sabha constituencies. Shewale also stated that the party has appointed three observers for this process.

Shewale further said that while all political parties in Mumbai conducted interviews of aspirants, none received the overwhelming response that Shiv Sena did. More than 2,700 people were interviewed for 227 wards. He added that office-bearers from parties such as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also appeared for interviews today.

Eknath Shinde, during his two-and-a-half-year tenure as Chief Minister, has left a strong impact through the developmental work carried out across the state and in Mumbai. As a result, Shiv Sena is confident of victory. Due to Shinde’s influence, Shiv Sena is witnessing an overwhelming response from aspirants.

