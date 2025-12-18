 Navi Mumbai News: Nigerian National Held With MD, MDMA Worth ₹21 Lakh
Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
Navi Mumbai News: Nigerian National Held With MD, MDMA Worth ₹21 Lakh | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: A Nigerian national was arrested by the Konkan Action Wing’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) after a large consignment of mephedrone (MD) and MDMA worth about Rs 21 lakh was seized during an operation in Vashi.

The seizure was made on December 15 around 9.25 pm near Gelajibhoy Gopal Patel Chowk on Palm Beach Road, when ANTF personnel on patrol spotted a foreign national behaving suspiciously near an Activa scooter. Sensing police presence, the suspect abandoned the scooter and fled, jumping into a roadside drain to escape.

During a search of the abandoned Activa, police recovered 70 grams of MD powder worth about Rs 17 lakh and 120 MDMA pills. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the APMC police station against the absconding accused.

Acting on informer inputs, the ANTF later traced the suspect to Koparkhairane and detained Aney Kingsley Chinedu (40), a Nigerian national. Upon interrogation, he was confirmed to be the same person who had fled during the Vashi operation and was subsequently arrested.

A follow-up search of his residence led to the recovery of additional narcotics, including 14 grams of MD powder worth about Rs 4 lakh and 40 MDMA pills weighing 23 grams. “The drugs have been seized and further investigation is underway to trace the supply network,” said ANTF Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramchandra Mohite.

