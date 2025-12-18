Western Railway Motormen Forced Into Double Shifts Amid Staff Shortage | File Pic (Representative Image)

Motormen operating Western Railway (WR) local trains are increasingly being made to work double shifts due to a persistent shortage of staff, triggering concerns over fatigue, employee welfare and operational safety. Several motormen claim they are getting barely four hours of rest between duties before being assigned another shift.

According to sources, Western Railway requires around 450 sets of motormen to operate its 1,406 daily local train services. However, the division is facing a shortfall of nearly 54 motormen in the cadre. The shortage has resulted in an average of about 20 motormen being deployed for double duties, particularly during peak hours.

Motormen and staff unions have expressed dissatisfaction over the mounting workload, alleging that inadequate rest between shifts is causing severe physical and mental stress. Unions have cautioned that prolonged fatigue among train drivers could have serious implications for both staff well-being and passenger safety.

Western Railway officials acknowledged the manpower crunch but said steps are being taken to address the issue. “There is a requirement of around 54 motormen, which the Railway Board is in the process of filling as per prescribed recruitment procedures. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to address the operational challenges faced by local train drivers,” a WR official said.

Officials added that the recruitment of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) through the Railway Recruitment Boards is currently underway, which is expected to ease the staff shortage and reduce the dependence on double shifts in the coming months.

