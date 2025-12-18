 Ahead Of BMC Polls 2026, Marathi Unity Campaigns Stir Political Buzz In Mumbai; VIDEO
As Mumbai prepares for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Marathi identity has returned to the spotlight. A march from Hutatma Chowk to the civic headquarters and the sudden appearance of anonymous hoardings across the city have sparked intense political debate, signalling a shifting ground in traditional Marathi dominated politics.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai is once again witnessing a sharpened political atmosphere as Marathi identity takes centre stage ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. On Thursday morning, activists and citizens gathered at Hutatma Chowk for a march highlighting concerns over Marathi language, education and rights which has reignited debates around regional identity and political dominance.

March for Marathi Language and Schools

On December 18 at 10.30 am, a march organised by Marathi Study Center under the leadership of Dr Deepak Pawar began from the Hutatma Memorial and proceeded towards the Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters. Participants, including members of the Marathi Integration Committee, raised slogans in support of Marathi schools, preservation of the Marathi language and protection of local rights.

The organisers described the march as a call for unity among Marathi speaking citizens at a time when they believe cultural and linguistic concerns are being sidelined. Slogans such as Jai Marathi and Jai Maharashtra echoed through South Mumbai, underlining a growing sense of urgency around identity issues.

Anonymous Hoardings Spark Political Chatter

Simultaneously, Mumbai has seen a fresh wave of anonymous hoardings appearing across prominent locations. From busy junctions and railway station areas to markets and residential neighbourhoods, the posters carry emotionally charged messages urging Marathi people to come together.

Phrases such as Once the land is lost it cannot be regained, Marathi people save Mumbai and This is the last battle for your existence have caught the public eye. The absence of any party name, symbol or organisational identity has added to the intrigue, fuelling speculation about who is driving the campaign.

Electoral Context and Shifting Ground

Political observers see the timing of both the march and the hoardings as significant. With Marathi votes having fragmented in recent years and with talk of possible realignments among regional parties, the renewed emotional pitch appears aimed at consolidating sentiment.

For a party like Shiv Sena UBT, traditionally rooted in Marathi pride, the developments suggest a challenging road ahead. Analysts note that the emergence of parallel voices and identity-driven campaigns could dilute its long standing narrative rather than strengthen it.

Authorities Watch Closely

As the municipal polls draw closer, attention is turning to how civic and election authorities will respond to such anonymous messaging, particularly with the model code of conduct expected soon. Whether these campaigns translate into electoral impact remains to be seen, but for now, Mumbai’s political discourse is firmly anchored in questions of identity and belonging.

