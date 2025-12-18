 BMC Elections 2026: Will 'Marathi Manoos' Decide The Winner Of Mumbai Civic Polls?
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Elections 2026: Will 'Marathi Manoos' Decide The Winner Of Mumbai Civic Polls?

BMC Elections 2026: Will 'Marathi Manoos' Decide The Winner Of Mumbai Civic Polls?

The 2026 BMC elections will hinge on the ‘Marathi Manoos’ factor, shaping a fierce battle for Marathi identity. With Shiv Sena split, MNS in play and BJP promising a Marathi mayor, key wards across south, west and east Mumbai may play a major role in deciding political control and the narrative of Marathi asmita.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
BMC Elections 2026 | FPJ

Mumbai: The upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, scheduled for January 15, 2026, are set to be a definitive battle for Mumbai’s soul. At the heart of this contest is the 'Marathi Manoos' factor, a demographic that comprises approximately over 30 per cent of the city’s electorate but holds disproportionate influence over the narrative of 'Marathi Asmita' (pride).

With the split in the Shiv Sena and the emergence of competing claims for the Marathi vote, several key wards and areas have become the primary battlegrounds.

Read Also
'Last Battle To Save Mumbai': Anonymous Marathi Identity Hoardings Spark Political Buzz Ahead Of BMC...
article-image

1. The Heartland: Dadar, Parel & Sewri (G-South & F-South Wards)

Traditionally, the epicentre of Marathi politics, these areas are the birthplace of the Shiv Sena.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Will 'Marathi Manoos' Decide The Winner Of Mumbai Civic Polls?
BMC Elections 2026: Will 'Marathi Manoos' Decide The Winner Of Mumbai Civic Polls?
Amber Enterprises To Invest ₹500 Crore In Punjab's R&D Centre
Amber Enterprises To Invest ₹500 Crore In Punjab's R&D Centre
'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog Goes Viral; Video
'Saree Matches Kerala...': Rajeev Shukla & Shashi Tharoor's Banter Over IND vs SA T20 Cancellation In Lucknow Due To Excessive Fog Goes Viral; Video
InvIT & Real Estate Investment Trust Payouts Jump Sharply In Q2 FY26
InvIT & Real Estate Investment Trust Payouts Jump Sharply In Q2 FY26

The Dynamics: These wards have seen a shift from mill-worker-dominated chawls to luxury high-rises. However, the core identity remains fiercely Marathi.

Key Conflict: This is a prestige battle for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) to retain its home turf against the Eknath Shinde-led Sena, which claims the true legacy of Bal Thackeray. The MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) under Raj Thackeray also remains a potent third force here, often acting as a 'spoiler' or a kingmaker.

2. The Suburban Strongholds: Girgaon To Borivali (Western Suburbs)

While the western suburbs are often associated with Gujarati and North Indian populations, specific areas like Vile Parle (East) and Dahisar have dense Marathi clusters.

Vile Parle (Ward K-East): Known as a cultural hub, the Marathi middle class here is vocal and politically active. The BJP is aggressively courting this segment by promising a 'Marathi Mayor,' a strategic move to peel away traditional Sena loyalists.

Dahisar (Ward R-North): As one of the last frontiers of the city, Dahisar has a major 'Bhumiputra' population. Issues of local redevelopment and infrastructure are being framed through the lens of preserving Marathi areas.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To...
article-image

3. The Eastern Corridor: Kurla, Chembur, Mulund & Bhandup (L, M, & S Wards)

The eastern suburbs house a massive Marathi-speaking population, particularly in the lower-middle-class and labour segments.

Bhandup & Mulund (Ward S): Bhandup has historically seen high-voltage clashes between the Sena and MNS. The 'Marathi vs Outsider' narrative often surfaces here regarding job opportunities and housing.

Chembur (Ward M-West): This area sees a mix of Dalit-Marathi and upper-caste Marathi voters. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is counting on a consolidated Marathi-Dalit-Muslim front, while the Mahayuti is focusing on splitting the Marathi vote through the Shinde faction’s 'Sons of the Soil' rhetoric.

Strategic Shift: The 'Marathi Mayor' Gambit

In a historic departure from its usual plank of 'Vikas' (Development), the BJP has recently declared that if the Mahayuti alliance wins, the Mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi Manoos. This is a direct attempt to neutralise the ‘Anti-Marathi’ tag often used against the party by the Sena UBT faction.

Key Factors To Watch:

The Thackeray Cousins: Reports of a tactical understanding between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray could consolidate the Marathi vote.

Delimitation Impact: With nearly 20-25 per cent of ward boundaries modified in the recent rectification, traditional vote banks have been disrupted, making grassroots mobilisation critical.

Housing & Displacement: The ‘Marathi Manoos’ being pushed out of Mumbai to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) due to high costs is a primary emotional trigger that the opposition will use against the ruling dispensation.

As January 15 approaches, these wards will not just decide who controls the country’s richest civic body, but also who truly represents the Marathi identity in the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Court Acquits 33-Year-Old Man Accused Of Throwing Children From Building Due To Lack Of...

Thane: Court Acquits 33-Year-Old Man Accused Of Throwing Children From Building Due To Lack Of...

Mumbai: Multiple Courts, Including Bombay HC, Evacuated After Bomb Threat Triggers Security Alert |...

Mumbai: Multiple Courts, Including Bombay HC, Evacuated After Bomb Threat Triggers Security Alert |...

Mumbai: Bandra Metropolitan Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Items Found

Mumbai: Bandra Metropolitan Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Items Found

Mumbai: 8-Foot-Long Python Rescued From Kalanagar, Bandra

Mumbai: 8-Foot-Long Python Rescued From Kalanagar, Bandra

Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Polls 2026: Know Total Number Of Voters, Polling Stations & All Details...

Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Polls 2026: Know Total Number Of Voters, Polling Stations & All Details...