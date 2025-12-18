Palghar News: Daylight Burglary At Home, Gold & Cash Worth ₹6.52 Lakh Stolen In Nalasopara | Representational Image

Palghar: An unknown burglar broke into a residential flat in Nalasopara East and decamped with gold ornaments, cash and important documents collectively valued at ₹6.52 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The burglary took place between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm on December 17 at Nalanda Apartment, Mahesh Park, Tulinj Road, under the jurisdiction of Tulinj Police Station.

According to the police, the complainant Aparna Sandeep Shelar (35), a homemaker, had locked her house and gone out when the incident occurred. The unidentified accused allegedly broke the lock and latch of the flat door, entered the house, and forced open an iron cupboard. The burglar then broke open a locker inside the cupboard and stole jewellery, documents and cash.

The stolen valuables include a gold mangalsutra, gold chains, necklaces, earrings, rings, gold coins, and cash of ₹4,000. Several important documents, including Aadhaar cards of family members, PAN card, Ayushman cards, bank ATM card, passbook and a Sukanya Yojana card were also stolen.

Police have registered the offence under Sections 331(3) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS). The crime carries a punishment of seven to ten years of imprisonment. No arrests have been made so far.

Assistant Police Inspector Sheikh is leading the investigation, and police said electronic evidence has been collected. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused.

Tulinj Police have urged residents to remain vigilant and secure their homes, especially during daytime hours.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/