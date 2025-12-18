 Palghar: Notorious Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur Arrested In Virar Builder Murder Case, Remanded To 7-Day Custody
Palghar: Notorious Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur Arrested In Virar Builder Murder Case, Remanded To 7-Day Custody

Notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur, linked to Dawood Ibrahim and serving a life sentence in UP, was arrested and brought to Mumbai in connection with the Virar builder Samay Chavan’s murder. Remanded to seven days’ police custody, his interrogation is expected to reveal key details, including financial transactions, raising the accused count to 14 in the case.

Kirti Kesarkar
Thursday, December 18, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Virar: Notorious gangster Subhash Singh Thakur, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the murder of Virar-based builder Samay Chavan, was remanded to seven days of police custody today. A thorough interrogation will be conducted during this period, which is expected to unravel the mystery behind Chavan's murder.

With Thakur's arrest, the number of accused in this murder case has risen to 14. The police expect to uncover several previously undisclosed details through his interrogation.

About The Case

Subhash Singh Thakur, an aide of Dawood Ibrahim and a prime accused in the infamous J.J. Hospital shootout case, was serving a life sentence in the Fatehgarh Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh. While he was identified as a key conspirator in the murder of the Virar builder, previous attempts to arrest him in this case had been unsuccessful. Following orders from Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, a special team was dispatched on Tuesday to take custody of Thakur from Fatehgarh Jail.

Thakur was brought to Mumbai airport under heavy police security at midnight on Monday. After a medical examination at Tembha Hospital in Bhayandar, he was produced before the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) Court in Thane this morning. Tight security was maintained across the court premises.

The hearing took place before Justice V. G. Mohite. Public Prosecutor Sanjay More argued that Thakur played a pivotal role in the conspiracy to kill Samay Chavan.

The Public Prosecutor requested seven days of police custody for further investigation, which the court granted. Thakur will be produced in court again on December 22. Public Prosecutor Sanjay More stated that the interrogation is likely to reveal the details of the financial transactions involved and the exact amount paid to carry out the murder.

