Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Cycling To Tuition Killed By Truck In Wardha; Driver Arrested

Wardha: A 14-year-old student on her way to tuition class died after a truck hit her bicycle in Maharashtra's Wardha district, police have said.
About The Accident
The accident took place on the Arvi-Amravati road on Wednesday afternoon.
Vibhuti Daga, a Class 9 student, was going to her tuition class at Dharma Kata when a truck crashed into her cycle, killing her, an official said.
FPJ Shorts
Delhi Govt Announces ₹10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Affected By GRAP Restrictions
'Time Hai Yeh Maafi Maang Le...': Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Muslim Woman's Hijab At Event In Patna | Video
West Bengal Electoral Registration Officers To Start Issuing SIR Hearing Notices From Today
New Delhi: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate As India Raises Security Concerns With Bangladesh
The truck driver has been arrested, and further investigation is underway, he added.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/