Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Cycling To Tuition Killed By Truck In Wardha; Driver Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Wardha: A 14-year-old student on her way to tuition class died after a truck hit her bicycle in Maharashtra's Wardha district, police have said.

About The Accident

The accident took place on the Arvi-Amravati road on Wednesday afternoon.

Vibhuti Daga, a Class 9 student, was going to her tuition class at Dharma Kata when a truck crashed into her cycle, killing her, an official said.

The truck driver has been arrested, and further investigation is underway, he added.

