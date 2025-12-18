 Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Cycling To Tuition Killed By Truck In Wardha; Driver Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: Class 9 Student Cycling To Tuition Killed By Truck In Wardha; Driver Arrested

Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Cycling To Tuition Killed By Truck In Wardha; Driver Arrested

A 14-year-old Class 9 student, Vibhuti Daga, died after a truck hit her bicycle on the Arvi-Amravati road in Maharashtra’s Wardha district. She was on her way to a tuition class when the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The truck driver has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Cycling To Tuition Killed By Truck In Wardha; Driver Arrested | File Pic (Representative Image)

Wardha: A 14-year-old student on her way to tuition class died after a truck hit her bicycle in Maharashtra's Wardha district, police have said.

About The Accident

The accident took place on the Arvi-Amravati road on Wednesday afternoon.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu's Special Literacy Push To See Over 1,400 Inmates Take Exam In January 2026
article-image

Vibhuti Daga, a Class 9 student, was going to her tuition class at Dharma Kata when a truck crashed into her cycle, killing her, an official said.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Govt Announces ₹10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Affected By GRAP Restrictions
Delhi Govt Announces ₹10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Affected By GRAP Restrictions
'Time Hai Yeh Maafi Maang Le...': Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Muslim Woman's Hijab At Event In Patna | Video
'Time Hai Yeh Maafi Maang Le...': Pakistani Don Shahzad Bhatti Threatens Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Down Muslim Woman's Hijab At Event In Patna | Video
West Bengal Electoral Registration Officers To Start Issuing SIR Hearing Notices From Today
West Bengal Electoral Registration Officers To Start Issuing SIR Hearing Notices From Today
New Delhi: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate As India Raises Security Concerns With Bangladesh
New Delhi: Diplomatic Tensions Escalate As India Raises Security Concerns With Bangladesh

The truck driver has been arrested, and further investigation is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Cycling To Tuition Killed By Truck In Wardha; Driver Arrested

Maharashtra: Class 9 Student Cycling To Tuition Killed By Truck In Wardha; Driver Arrested

Tamil Nadu's Special Literacy Push To See Over 1,400 Inmates Take Exam In January 2026

Tamil Nadu's Special Literacy Push To See Over 1,400 Inmates Take Exam In January 2026

Haryana: Criminals In Scorpio Car Try To Run Over Students In Rohtak College; Watch Shocking Video

Haryana: Criminals In Scorpio Car Try To Run Over Students In Rohtak College; Watch Shocking Video

IGNOU ODL January Session Registration 2025 Starts; Details Here

IGNOU ODL January Session Registration 2025 Starts; Details Here

Kerala CM Vs Governor Tiff Blows Over As Ciza Thomas Assumes Charge As KTU Vice Chancellor

Kerala CM Vs Governor Tiff Blows Over As Ciza Thomas Assumes Charge As KTU Vice Chancellor