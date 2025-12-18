 'Students Proficient In Traditional Music Can Now Pursue Engineering At IIT-Madras': Director Prof. V. Kamakoti
IIT-Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti urged parents to encourage children to learn traditional music early, highlighting its strong connection to science and mathematics. Speaking at the South Indian Music Conference, he announced plans for a bamboo-based mic-less auditorium and the Ilaiyaraya Centre for Excellence in Music to promote interdisciplinary education at IIT-Madras.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
V Kamakoti, IIT Madras Director | X

Chennai: Students proficient in traditional music can now pursue engineering at IIT-Madras, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras has said, urging parents to encourage their children to learn music from a young age.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 93rd annual South Indian Music Conference and Festival of Indian Fine Arts Society on December 17, among the oldest sabhas of Chennai, Prof Kamakoti said music has a strong basis for science, especially mathematics.

"We at IIT-Madras are working a lot on this," Prof Kamakoti said.

According to him, to promote inter-disciplinary education at IIT-Madras, they are establishing a 'bamboo-based mic-less' auditorium and were also in the process of establishing the Ilaiyaraya Centre for Excellence in Music.

"We are focusing on interdisciplinary education at IIT-Madras. Operation Sindhoor is an example of this, as 10-11 disciplines of engineering were involved in that operation," he added.

