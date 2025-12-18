 SLAT Test 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued; Here's How To Download
Symbiosis International University (SIU) has issued the SLAT 2026 exam 2 admit cards on the official website of SLAT at slat-test.org. The SLAT 2026 test 2 has been set for December 28. The SLAT 2026 Test 2 will last 60 minutes. Aspirants must bring the admit card and a government ID to the exam centre for verification purposes.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
SLAT Test 2 Admit Card 2026 | slat-test.org

SLAT Test 2 Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the SLAT Hall Ticket 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of SLAT at slat-test.org.

Step 2: Next, click on the “Download admit card for Test 01/02” link.

Step 3: After this, a login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Applicants need to enter the details such as SLAT ID and password.

Step 5: Now, the SLAT Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the SLAT hall ticket 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to access the SLAT Test 2 Hall Ticket 2026

Note: Applicants can take the SLAT 2026 exam twice, and the highest result will be selected for admission. Aspirants should be at the exam centre on time, as specified on their admit card.

SLAT Test 2 Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

The SLAT 2026 hall ticket includes vital information such as your name, photo, application ID, exam centre, reporting time, and exam instructions. Check everything carefully to avoid issues on exam day.

SLAT Test 2 2026: Exam pattern

The SLAT 2026 test 2 has been set for December 28. The SLAT 2026 Test 2 will last 60 minutes. The paper will cover Logical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Reading Comprehension, and General Knowledge. Each segment contains 12 questions. There are no penalty points for wrong responses. The SLAT 2 test would be administered in a computer-based (CBT) method in 68 cities throughout India.

