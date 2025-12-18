 SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Declared; Details Here
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Declared; Details Here

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, December 18, 2025 on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CGL Tier 1 test was held from September 12 to 26 and on October 14. Candidates that pass Tier 1 will be qualified for the next round of the selection procedure.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 | Canva

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 on Thursday on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Applicants who took the exam can now view and obtain their results and cutoff marks online to discover if they have been shortlisted for the next round.

The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the final answer key and Tier 1 scorecard.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: How to check?

To check the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab.

Step 3: After this, go to the SSC CGL result link.

Step 4: Next, the SSC CGL Tier 1 result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, check the roll number in the SSC CGL Tier 1 result PDF.

Step 6: Download the SSC CGL Tier 1 result PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Note: The result announcement also includes the number of applicants selected for each post group in various categories. It displays information such as roll number, name, parent's name, score, and category for selected candidates. The Staff Selection Commission will soon release the final answer key and Tier 1 scorecard for reference.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Cut-off

The Commission has announced unique cutoff marks for each position group. These scores differ depending on the category and post type. Aspirants must refer to the official notice to determine the cutoff for their category. The cutoff helps applicants comprehend the minimum score required to advance to the next level.

SSC SSC CGL Tier 1 exam overview

The SSC CGL Tier 1 test was held from September 12 to 26 and on October 14. The exam was for recruitment to Group B and C positions in various central government departments. Thousands of applicants sat for the exam across India.

