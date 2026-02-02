JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 Declared At jkresults.nic.in; 83.27% Students Pass

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026. All candidates who appeared can check the results of the Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) Session Annual Regular 2025 (October–November) via jkresults.nic.in, the official JKBOSE website.

The exam was held at roughly 760 exam locations across the state, out of which 574 centres were in Kashmir and 186 centres were in Jammu.

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

To check the results candidates can follow the instructions listed below:

Step 1: Go to jkresults.nic.in, the official JKBOSE results website.

Step 2: Click on JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 link provided on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: Your result will appear after you click submit.

Step 5: Download the page and review the outcome.

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

Direct link to check the result

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026: Passing student statistics

Approximately 83.27% of students passed the Class 11 exam, according to a Greater Kashmir article. Official estimates show that 67932 of the approximately 81573 pupils from Kashmir and the winter zones of Jammu who took the class 11 test qualified.

Candidates can visit JKBOSE's official website for further information.