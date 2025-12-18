 CBSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Last Date Extended; Check Details Here
The registration date for the Group A, B, and C posts has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Recruitment 2025 selection process consists of four stages, which may vary depending on the post applied for. This recruitment drive aims to fill 124 posts across multiple services.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
CBSE Recruitment 2025 | examinationservices.nic.in

CBSE Recruitment 2025: The registration date for the current recruitment for Group A, B, and C posts has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Aspirants can now submit their applications online until December 27, 2025, instead of the previous deadline of December 22. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive aims to fill 124 posts across multiple services, including Assistant Secretary, Assistant Professor, Accounts Officer, Superintendent, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Accountant, and Junior Assistant.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Salary details

Under the CBSE Salary Structure 2025, the post of Superintendent is placed at Pay Level 6, with a salary ranging from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,12,400. Meanwhile, the Junior Assistant post falls under Pay Level 2 and offers a salary between Rs 19,900 and Rs 63,200, as per the applicable pay matrix.

CBSE Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official recruitment portal of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the Recruitment section and then register as a new user/applicant.

Step 3: Next, finish the online application form with all details.

Step 4: Now, upload the prescribed documents such as education certificates, photo, signature, and pay the application fee (if applicable).

Step 5: Submit the form after reviewing it carefully.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for the CBSE Recruitment 2025

CBSE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The CBSE Recruitment 2025 selection process consists of four stages, which may vary depending on the post applied for. The process begins with Tier 1, which is a multiple-choice question (MCQ)-based examination, followed by Tier 2, comprising both descriptive and objective-type questions. Candidates shortlisted from the written stages will then appear for a Tier 3 interview. Additionally, certain posts will require candidates to qualify in a typing test as part of the final selection.

