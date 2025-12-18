Uttar Pradesh: Former UP DGP Prashant Kumar Appointed Chairman Of State Education Service Selection Commission | ANI

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar was on Wednesday appointed as the Chairman of the state's education service selection commission, Prayagraj, an official statement said.

The appointment was made by the Governor by exercising powers under Section 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Act, 2023, as amended by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, it said.

A 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar joined the Tamil Nadu cadre and was transferred to Uttar Pradesh in 1994.

He was appointed as the acting director general of police of Uttar Pradesh in January 2024 and retired on May 31 this year.

He played a key role in maintaining law and order during various incidents such as the 2021 Kheri violence and protests against the CAA and the NRC.

He served as SP/SSP in Bhadohi, Faizabad and Saharanpur, and was promoted to the rank of ADG, law and order, in 2020.

