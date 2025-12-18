ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026: Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download

ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026 | eservices.icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation January Session Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the hall tickets for the January 2026 Foundation test on the official website, eservices.icai.org. To get their hall tickets, applicants must first log in to the Student Services Portal. According to an official notice issued by the ICAI, examination centres would be exclusively based on printed admit cards.

ICAI CA Foundation January Session Admit Card 2026: Instructions

Aspirants must strictly adhere to the reporting times and exam-day instructions specified on the hall ticket. Any deviation may result in disqualification from the examination. Along with their admit cards, students must bring an original, valid photo ID to the examination centres.

Note: The ICAI CA Inter January 2026 admission cards are also likely to be made available soon on the official website.

ICAI CA Foundation January Session Hall Ticket 2026: How to download?

To access the ICAI CA Foundation January Session Hall Ticket 2025, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA at eservices.icai.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the admit card in the CA Foundation section link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to log in by entering their details, such as SSP ID and password.

Step 4: Now, the ICAI CA admit card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

ICAI CA Foundation January Session Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

The ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 admit card will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, photograph, signature, exam dates, paper-wise schedule, and the complete address of the examination centre. Candidates are strongly advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the admit card and immediately report any discrepancies through the official ICAI channels to avoid issues on the examination day.