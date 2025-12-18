 UP Board 2026: Exam Centres List For Classes 10 And 12 Out; Details Here
The list of examination centres for the 2026 high school and intermediate exams has been released by the UPMSP on the board's website at upmsp.edu.in. The final list provided by the board comprises 7,448 exam sites throughout the state. The board has also established an objection window for students who are dissatisfied with the distribution of examination centres.

UP Board Exams 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the list of examination centres for the 2026 high school and intermediate exams. Students preparing for their UP Board Class 10 or Class 12 exams can now view the full list of centres by going to the board's website, upmsp.edu.in.

The final list provided by the board comprises 7,448 exam sites throughout the state where the yearly board exams will be held. Students are urged to check the list particular to their district.

Direct link to access the list of exam centres

UP Board Exams 2026: Objection against the list of exam centres

The board has also established an objection window for students who are dissatisfied with the distribution of examination centres. Students can file any complaints online before December 22, 2025. If a student fails to submit an objection online, they can notify their school officials. Students/schools must provide acceptable evidence to substantiate their objections.

UP Board Exams 2026: Admit card

The UP board will soon distribute admit cards to students in classes 10 and 12. Based on previous years' trends, the hall tickets are expected to be issued a few weeks before the exams begin. Eligible students should expect their UP board hall tickets to be issued in late January or early February.

About the UP Board Exams 2026

The UP board exams 2026 are slated to begin on February 18, 2026. The examinations will conclude on March 12, 2026. Before the theory tests, the UP board will hold practical exams for class 12 students. According to the official schedule provided by the board, the UPMSP class 12 practical exams will be held in two rounds. Phase 1 will run from January 24 to February 1, 2026, with phase 2 on January 29 and 30, 2026

