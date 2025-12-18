 New Delhi: Record 2.28 Lakh Students Appear For DU's Winter Exams Across Dual Sessions
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNew Delhi: Record 2.28 Lakh Students Appear For DU's Winter Exams Across Dual Sessions

New Delhi: Record 2.28 Lakh Students Appear For DU's Winter Exams Across Dual Sessions

Delhi University’s winter semester exams saw a record turnout of 2,28,781 students across dual sessions under the NEP and CBCS. The majority were undergraduate candidates, with 65,413 UG and 2,002 PG students from the School of Open Learning (SOL). The morning session attracted over double the students of the afternoon. Exams were conducted smoothly despite some logistical issues.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
Delhi University | File Pic

New Delhi: The University of Delhi's ongoing winter examination session under the National Education Policy (NEP) and choice-based credit system (CBCS) witnessed a massive turnout on Wednesday, with a record 2,28,781 students appearing for the papers.

Details

The examination schedule was heavily centred on undergraduate programmes. According to an official status report from the University exam branch, 904 unique question papers were administered throughout the day.

A significant portion of the examinees came from the School of Open Learning (SOL), which is DU's distance education arm. SOL students accounted for 65,413 undergraduate (UG) and 2,002 postgraduate (PG) appearances, the branch said.

FPJ Shorts
New Delhi: Record 2.28 Lakh Students Appear For DU's Winter Exams Across Dual Sessions
New Delhi: Record 2.28 Lakh Students Appear For DU's Winter Exams Across Dual Sessions
Navi Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 21 Lakh, Nigerian National Arrested
Navi Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 21 Lakh, Nigerian National Arrested
Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player
Pune Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Murder Of 13-Year-Old Female Kabaddi Player
Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai
Palghar Crime: Young Man Found Brutally Murdered With Multiple Sickle Wounds In Vasai
Read Also
ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026: Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download
article-image

Combined with 1,61,366 regular UG students (and no regular PG exams scheduled for the day), the SOL contingent made up nearly 30 per cent of the day's total exam-taking population, the statement said.

It mentioned that the morning session alone required 795 papers, with the vast majority (775) for regular and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) UG courses and 20 for SOL UG courses. The afternoon session had 109 papers, all for UG-level courses.

The university had said in a statement on Saturday that approximately 800 papers were scheduled for the morning session and due to some logistical issues, a few papers could not be dispatched and the same could not be conducted at some examination centres.

Read Also
'Major Milestone In Our Relations': PM Modi Hails 50 Years Of Indian Education In Oman, Highlights...
article-image

The data reveals a clear preference for morning sessions, with the 9.30 am slot attracting 1,52,476 examinees, which is more than double the 76,305 students who appeared for the afternoon session at 2.30 pm.

The data stated that no postgraduate examinations for regular or NCWEB students were held on this date, with the limited PG appearances solely from SOL candidates.

University officials said the examinations across all centres were conducted smoothly. A detailed session-wise breakdown showed that the 09.30 am session saw 1,52,476 students (1,08,122 Regular UG, 43,467 SOL UG and 887 SOL PG) and the afternoon 2.30 pm session saw 76,305 students (53,244 Regular UG, 21,946 SOL UG and 1,115 SOL PG).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Delhi: Record 2.28 Lakh Students Appear For DU's Winter Exams Across Dual Sessions

New Delhi: Record 2.28 Lakh Students Appear For DU's Winter Exams Across Dual Sessions

ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026: Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download

ICAI CA Foundation January Session 2026: Admit Card Out; Here's How To Download

'Major Milestone In Our Relations': PM Modi Hails 50 Years Of Indian Education In Oman, Highlights...

'Major Milestone In Our Relations': PM Modi Hails 50 Years Of Indian Education In Oman, Highlights...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Centenary Celebrations Of Bhatkhande Sanskriti...

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Centenary Celebrations Of Bhatkhande Sanskriti...

UP Board 2026: Exam Centres List For Classes 10 And 12 Out; Details Here

UP Board 2026: Exam Centres List For Classes 10 And 12 Out; Details Here