IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025 | iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025: The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has issued the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 final answer key. Candidates who have taken the exam can acquire the answer key from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2025 exam was administered in three shifts on November 30.

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025: How to download?

To download the final answer key, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Candidate Login / Answer Key / Response Sheet link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as the CAT User ID / Registration Number & password and then log in.

Step 4: Next, search for the CAT final answer key 2025 and select it.

Step 5: Now, the IIM CAT final answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download the IIM CAT final answer key PDF and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the IIM CAT final answer key 2025

IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2025

The tentative answer key and response sheets were distributed on December 4, 2025, allowing applicants to assess their performance across all three exam periods.

IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2025: Objection window

The objection window for the tentative answer key was open from December 8 to 10, 2025. During the period, candidates were required to provide their challenges along with supporting proof. After assessing the challenges made by applicants in the tentative answer key, the CAT final answer key is issued.

Read the official notice here

IIM CAT Final Answer Key 2025: Objection Management Exercise

According to an official statement issued by IIM, 187 objections were filed throughout the sections and shifts. These complaints were reviewed by sectional expert teams formed for CAT 2025. Only one objection from the Quantitative Ability section in Shift 1 was allowed. All other objections were denied.