UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens; Check Details Here

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025 | upprpb.in

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the one-time rectification process for UP Home Guard recruitment 2025 applications today, December 18, 2025, at 06:00 am. Candidates can make the correction on the official website of UPPRPB at upprpb.in. The last date to make the correction is December 21, 2025, till 06:00 am.

According to the notice published by the UPPRPB, applicants who filed their applications before December 1, 2025, are qualified to use the correction option. After receiving many requests, the board clarified that the possibility is limited to a single edit window. Candidates can only change particular declaration-related fields in the Additional Details section.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: What can be edited?

The allowable adjustments are for sub-points 2 and 5 of point 15 titled Declaration in the online application form. Aspirants must pick Yes or No in these fields, if applicable. During this time, no other areas of the form may be corrected.

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2025: How to make the corrections in the application form?

To make the correction online, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPRPB at upprpb.in.

Step 2: Next, candidates need to log in using their registered credentials.

Step 3: After this, open the application form and go to the Additional Details section.

Step 4: Next, locate point 15 titled Declaration and review sub-points 2 and 5.

Step 5: Now, select the appropriate Yes or No option as applicable, save the changes and then submit.

Step 6: Download the updated application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to make the correction

UPPRPB Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Aspirants interested in joining the Home Guard must be between the ages of 18 and 30 as of July 1, 2025, with age relaxations granted in accordance with government regulations.

b. Educational eligibility requires candidates to have completed Class 10; however, Class 12 qualifications are also acceptable. Only those who match both requirements will advance to the next stages of recruiting.

The UP Home Guard recruitment drive intends to fill 41,424 vacancies throughout Uttar Pradesh's districts.