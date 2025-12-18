IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Registration Process For 2,785 Posts Ends Today; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26 |

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: The registration process for the 2,785 apprentice posts across several refinery sites in India is going to end today, December 18, 2025, by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Candidates can apply on the official website of IOCL at iocrefrecruit.in.

The recruiting effort includes both technical and non-technical apprentice positions. The refinery sites are located in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, Panipat, Digboi, Bongaigaon, and Paradip.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Important dates

According to the official schedule, the recruitment notification was issued on November 28, 2025, and the online application process commenced on the same day at 10:00 AM. Candidates were allowed to submit their applications until December 18, 2025, up to 5:00 PM. The result is scheduled to be declared on December 27, 2025, while the document verification (DV) process will be conducted from January 2 to January 7, 2026.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Selection process

The selection procedure begins with a merit list generated based on qualifying examination results, followed by document verification and a medical examination.

Read the official notification here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: How to apply?

To submit the form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IOCL at iocrefrecruit.in.

Step 2: After this, candidates need to register by entering basic personal details and then generate a login ID and password.

Step 3: Next, log in to the portal and finish the application form with the required information, upload the needed documents, make the payment, and submit.

Step 4: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants for the apprenticeship position must have completed Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate, diploma, or degree in the relevant discipline. Aspirants must be between the ages of 18 and 24, with the calculation based on November 30, 2025. Age relaxation is available to qualifying categories in accordance with current government regulations.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26: Application fees

There is no application cost for any category of applicants, including general, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, and PWD.