 MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Written Exam Answer Key And Response Sheet Released; Raise Objections Till December 20
The recruitment drive seeks to fill 7,500 constable posts in the Madhya Pradesh Police.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
MP Police Constable Written Exam Answer Key and Response Sheet 2025 | esb.mp.gov.in

MP Police Constable Written Exam Answer Key and Response Sheet 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has issued the MP Police Constable Answer Key and Response Sheet 2025 for the state's constable recruitment exam. The provisional answer key was released on December 17, 2025, via the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. The recruitment drive seeks to fill 7,500 constable posts in the Madhya Pradesh Police.

Along with the answer key, candidates who took the examination between 30 October and December 15, 2025, can also download their response sheet.

MPESB has also provided a limited window for candidates to file objections, which will create the final answer key. Once the final answer key is made public, MPESB will announce the MP Police Constable Result 2025, which is scheduled to be announced in the coming weeks.

MP Police Constable 2025 Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheet: How to download?

To download the Tentative Answer Key and Response Sheet 2025, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Online Question/Answer Objection – MP Police Constable Written Examination link.

article-image

Step 3: After this, log in using the details such as Application Number, TAC Code and Date of Birth

Step 4: Now, the answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and response sheet and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to access the answer key

MP Police Constable 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Objection window

MPESB has opened an objection window to allow candidates to challenge the provisional answer key in case of any discrepancies. The objection window will remain open from December 17 to December 20, 2025. Candidates must submit their objections online through the official portal, along with valid supporting documents or references for each challenge. After examining all submissions, MPESB will publish the final answer key.

MP Police Constable Tentative Answer Key 2025: How to calculate the marks?

Aspirants can calculate their predicted score by comparing their replies to the official answer key. According to the exam scheme, there is no negative marking, and each correct answer is worth one mark. The projected score might assist candidates in determining their prospects of progressing to the next stage.

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Those who pass the written exam will be qualified for the next phases of the recruitment procedure, which usually involve physical efficiency tests and a medical assessment.

